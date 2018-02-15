Here’s a peek at some of the Nokia phones set to launch at MWC 2018

Share

With Mobile World Congress just weeks away, we’re learning more about all of the new phones that may be announced. This year it looks like Nokia plans to make a huge splash at MWC by announcing as many as six new smartphones for 2018. While there’s still lots of surprises to come, we do have some clues about the devices we expect to see at MWC. Here’s a preview of what’s in store.

Nokia 1

Other than some images of the chassis originally leaked on Baidu, there’s still a lot of mystery surrounding the upcoming Nokia 1.

With an anticipated price of $100, the Nokia 1 will be firmly planted in budget phone territory. If reports from Tech Advisor are to be believed, the Nokia 1 will feature a 1GB of RAM and just 8GB of storage. It’s also rumored to run a stripped down version of Android Oreo, called Android Go.

Due to the price and limited features of the Nokia 1, we’re not sure if it will ever make it to the U.S. We do, however, anticipate an initial release in emerging markets such as China and India.

Nokia 6

Although the Nokia 6 was officially launched in China in January, we’re expecting a wide-release for the phone at MWC. The 2018 Nokia 6 refresh is pretty minor, however, there are a few nice surprises in store.

While this year’s Nokia 6 still sports a 5.5-inch display, the overall body is slightly smaller. It sports a Snapdragon 630 chip and 4GB of RAM, so you’ll also see a slight performance bump in this year’s Nokia 6. If you’re thirsting for more, check out our coverage of the Nokia 6 for all the details.

Nokia 7 Plus

A few leaked photos, courtesy of Nokia Mob, tells us a lot about the soon to be announced Nokia 7 Plus. The leaked images tell us the upcoming Nokia 7 Plus will feature a 6-inch HD+ screen with an 18:9 aspect ratio. While the specs would seem to suggest a bezel-less phone, the leaked images, unfortunately, tell a different story.

The specs on the forthcoming Nokia 7 Plus are pretty impressive for a mid-range device. It will feature a Snapdragon 660 processor with 4 GB of RAM and a middling 64GB of on-board storage. The phone should also ship with Android One. It will also feature a 12MP + 13MP dual-camera array on the back of the phone, and a 16MP selfie camera. To learn all the details about this exciting midrange phone, check out our Nokia 7 Plus coverage.

Unfortunately, we may never see the Nokia 7 Plus in the U.S.. Alberto Matrone, vice president for HMD Eastern Europe, told Nokia Mob there would not be a global release for the Nokia 7. Since HMD has stated it’s focused on emerging markets in India, China, and Africa, we would likely expect the phone limited to China simply due to its price point.

Nokia 8 Sirocco/Nokia 9

Right now, there’s still some confusion over whether the upcoming Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 9 are actually the same device. Rumors for the devices show very similar specs and other outlets have reported the two phones are in fact the same.

Either way, the upcoming Nokia premium handset is sure to be a stunner. Like many of the other Nokia phones expected to be announced at MWC, the Nokia 8 Sirocco/Nokia 9 will be more of a refresh as opposed to a complete overhaul.

The phone is rumored to feature a 5.5-inch OLED display, 128GB of storage and, unfortunately, last year’s Snapdragon 835 processor. We’re also expecting both a rear and front-facing dual camera-array on the upcoming Nokia 8 Sirocco/Nokia 9. You can check out our Nokia 9 coverage for all the rumors and information about the upcoming Nokia flagship.