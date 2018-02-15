Big-screen Nokia 7 Plus leaked with Android One software and Zeiss camera

Share

Everyone is happy Nokia uses Android on its smartphones now HMD Global is in control, and the software with Nokia’s few tweaks is generally very good. However, a phone leaked as the Nokia 7 Plus may go a step beyond and offer Google’s unmolested version of the operating system: Android One. Here’s everything we think we know about the Nokia 7 Plus.

Design

Nokia’s most recent phones have been minimalist, good-looking, and well-built. How will the Nokia 7 Plus compare? It’s going to stand out a little, if leaked images are accurate. Two versions of the Nokia 7 Plus were posted on Twitter by mobile leaker Evan Blass, showing two phones, one in black and the other in white, each with bright flashes of color highlighting the camera lenses, the buttons on the side, and fingerprint sensor.

We like the look already, and it’s matched with an uncluttered style and on the front, an attractive screen that appears to have an 18:9 aspect ratio, and curved corners. On the back are two vertically stacked camera lenses with Zeiss branding, and a large flash unit alongside them. Underneath is a fingerprint sensor. Look closely and you’ll spot a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top of the phone.

Software

The Nokia 7 Plus, or at least one version of it, will likely use Android One. This is Google’s stripped down version of Android mainly used on low-cost, low-power smartphones. However, we’ve seen various mid-range phones with Android One recently, including the HTC U11 Life, the Motorola Moto X4, and the Xiaomi Mi A1. All are very good, and we expect great things from the Nokia 7 Plus.

What Android One’s presence means is frequent and timely software updates, very limited bloatware, a smooth user experience, and an uncluttered user interface. It’s good news. Whether the Nokia 7 Plus will solely be available as an Android One phone, or spun-off into a version with Nokia’s software for alternate markets, isn’t known.

Specification

If the Nokia 7 Plus runs Android One, does this mean it’s a basic phone? No, but it’s not a flagship device either. A leak showing the Nokia 7 Plus’s specification came from China in early February, and claimed the phone will have a Snapdragon 660 processor and 4GB of RAM, with 64GB storage space and a MicroSD card slot. It also listed the software as simply Android 8.0 Oreo.

The dual-lens rear cameras apparently have 12 megapixels and 13 megapixels, while the front camera may have 16 megapixels. The screen is set to be large at 6-inches, and have an 18:9 aspect ratio with small bezels. The battery capacity isn’t mentioned, but the leak does say it’ll be charged with a USB Type-C cable and quick charge technology.

Release and availability

When will the Nokia 7 Plus launch? It’s possible the phone is one of Nokia’s announcements for Mobile World Congress, which takes place at the end of February. A long list of phones are rumored from Nokia already, and the Nokia 7 Plus is another to add to it.