The OnePlus 10T is official with extra-fast charging capabilities, a non-alert slider design, and Hasselblad branding-less cameras. The device still offers excellent performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. While the internals sound over the top, it’s pretty typical for OnePlus’s usual ‘never settle’ fashion.

But flashy specs aren’t the only thing that the OnePlus 10T brings to the table. It also comes in a couple of color variants so folks can show their personality with their smartphone.

All colors available for the OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T follows the same unified design language as the OnePlus 10 Pro. This means the camera module unifies with the edge of the smartphone — much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. It comes with a unibody rear glass cover made with “industry-leading technology,” at least according to OnePlus.

The OnePlus 10T comes in two color variants. These include Moonstone Black and Jade Green. The latter shade has been part of the lineup since the OnePlus 8 Pro. The former harkens back to the Sandstone Black color OnePlus debuted with the OnePlus One. Here’s which OnePlus 10T color you should buy.

OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black

Per OnePlus, the OnePlus 10T in Moonstone Black is inspired by the texture of basalt. It uses a process called LDI craft, which gives the phone a rock-like texture on the rear glass cover with distinctive lines you can feel with your fingernail. Moreover, a process called dual-AG craft is used to create the effect of flickering sand that shines differently depending on the angle light strikes it. Sometimes, the Moonstone Black 10T appears perfectly matte. Other times, it sparkles and glistens like a piece of jewelry. It’s pretty impressive.

As it usually goes, black is likely the safest choice for most people. It’s meant for users who want to keep their device minimalist and reminiscent of the classic OnePlus feel. And not only does Moonstone Black look outstanding, but it also does a fantastic job of hiding pesky fingerprints. Whether you’re after good looks or practicality, you can’t go wrong with Moonstone Black on the OnePlus 10T.

OnePlus 10T in Jade Green

Unlike Moonstone Black, the OnePlus 10T in Jade Green gets smooth glass on the rear. It also uses a special film to deliver a ceramic-like finish that looks and feels premium. Jade Green is for you if you want to stand out from the crowd. There are tons of green and blue shades on smartphones these days, but OnePlus manages to differentiate between them with each iteration. Aside from the unique color, you should go with the Jade Green color option if you like a smooth glass feel instead of a sandstone-like finish.

The one downside to the Jade Greem 10T? It’s very shiny and very reflective. It’s a color that easily attracts fingerprints throughout daily use, and if that’s something you can’t stand, you may be better off with Moonstone Black. However, if you’ll deal with a few fingerprints at the expense of flash and flair, the Jade Green OnePlus 10T is worth considering.

The OnePlus 10T comes equipped with the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, high RAM, lots of onboard storage, and a triple rear camera setup. It charges at 125W in North America, which means you can top up the 4,800mAh battery from zero to 100% within 20 minutes and get a day’s worth of charge in 10 minutes. All of those specs are the same regardless if you buy Moonstone Black or Jade Green. This is a decision that comes down purely to personal preference.

