OnePlus will help you buy a OnePlus 6, provided your old phone meets 1 condition

The OnePlus 6 will be announced on May 16, and you may be thinking about how to offload your old phone in preparation for the latest model. OnePlus has a solution, provided the phone in your pocket now is also a OnePlus. The company has launched a revised trade-in program based around rewarding its loyal fanbase that already owns one of its phones. The most recent OnePlus models attract the highest value, but even if you have a OnePlus 3 you can expect money in return for it.

OnePlus will accept the OnePlus 3, the OnePlus 3T, and the OnePlus 5 in exchange for a voucher to spend in the OnePlus store. That’s right, it’s not just going to mail you a cheque so you can go out and buy a competing phone — this is for the hardcore OnePlus fan who won’t consider buying a different device. Oddly, it’s not offering a trade-in for the OnePlus 5T, which it launched at the end of last year.

Provided the phone is in good condition, it’s the OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space that will attract the highest value. OnePlus will give you 245 British pounds/264 euros towards the OnePlus 6 if you send one in. The OnePlus 3T with the same specification will net you 189 pounds/201 euros, plus as an extra incentive, OnePlus will boost any OnePlus 3 or 3T trade-in by an extra 15 pounds, potentially getting you 205 pounds for the top-spec 3T.

If your phone isn’t in good condition, these prices will fall substantially, and OnePlus also warns the trade-in values may change depending on how many it receives. In other words, if everyone sends in a OnePlus 3T, don’t expect it to always attract such a high price. The voucher deal here is based on sending your old phone in before buying the OnePlus 6; but in the near future, OnePlus will also allow trade-ins after you’ve purchased the phone, so you can easily transfer data before selling your device. You’ll need to prove you purchased a OnePlus 6 though.

Currently, the OnePlus trade-in deal appears to only be available in the U.K. and Europe, and joins an existing program in India. The scheme is not live on the OnePlus website for the U.S. at the time of writing. We’ll be at the OnePlus 6 launch event on May 16 to bring you all the news about the phone, but in the meantime you can learn all about what we know so far right here.