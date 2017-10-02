OnePlus 6: News and rumors

OnePlus, the bootstrapping startup known best for its no-compromise OnePlus smartphone series, is ramping up development of its 2018 flagship: The OnePlus 6.

Judging by the rumors, it won’t disappoint. OnePlus 6, which is expected to come on the heels of the high-end OnePlus 5, reportedly features a 6-inch high-resolution display, an edge-to-edge design, and a next-generation processor paired with a massive amount of memory.

It’s still early, and a lot could change before the OnePlus 6’s release date in 2018. But here’s what we know so far.

OnePlus 5T canceled

Historically, when it comes to product development, OnePlus has favored an iterative approach. It introduced the OnePlus X, a budget smartphone made with many of the same hardware components as the OnePlus One, shortly after the OnePlus 2. And a few months after the OnePlus 3, it took the wraps off the OnePlus 3T, a refreshed model with a faster processor, a higher-capacity battery, and an improved front camera.

But that won’t be the case this time around. OnePlus has cancelled the OnePlus 5T, according to reports, which had been pegged for this fall. The reason? It’s afraid of cannibalizing sales of the upcoming OnePlus 6.

Design and specs

The OnePlus 6 will be a smartphone worth waiting for, if the rumors are true. It will reportedly have a 6-inch screen (up from the OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch screen) with a Quad HD (2,880 x 1,440 pixels) resolution, an edge-to-edge design (like the LG G6), a fingerprint sensor, and an extra-tall 18:9 aspect ratio. Water and dust resistance — a carryover from the canceled OnePlus 5T — is also a possibility, according to Android Marvel.

The OnePlus 6’s internals won’t be any less impressive. It will reportedly have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on the model. In terms of storage size, the rumors suggest the OnePlus 6 will come in 64GB and 128GB flavors, both with a MicroSD card slot to accommodate extra memory.

Software

Whatever the OnePlus 6’s hardware ends up looking like, it will likely ship running the latest version of Android — Android 8.0 Oreo — onboard. There’s strong evidence to suggest this: In late summer, OnePlus announced on Twitter that the OnePlus 5 was “imminent,” and that handsets would begin receiving it before the end of 2017.

It won’t be stock Android, though. OnePlus phones run OxygenOS, a custom Android overlay with features like off-screen gesture support, themed icons, a dark mode, and a manual camera mode.

The newest release of Oxygen OS — version 4.0 — is based on Android Nougat. Presumably, the next major version (Oxygen OS 5.0?) will coincide with the update to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Release date and price

The OnePlus 6’s release date remains a mystery — it hasn’t been rumored, and OnePlus has yet to formally announce it. But we can speculate.

Traditionally, major new OnePlus phones have launched in mid-year. With the exception of the OnePlus One and OnePlus X, which began shipping in April and October, respectively, every OnePlus flagship has debuted during the summer months. The OnePlus 2 launched in July, and the the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 launched in June.

So if history is anything to go by, it’s a safe bet the OnePlus 6 will launch sometime in summer 2018.

As far as pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 6 probably won’t be as expensive as the $900-and-up iPhone X or Galaxy Note 8. The OnePlus 5 started at $580, and it would be surprising if the OnePlus 6 cost any more.