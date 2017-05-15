The OnePlus 5's full specs just leaked online, and they're glorious

Why it matters to you OnePlus has a history of launching stellar phones at reasonable prices and it seems likely that its next offering will be no different.

It seems like it was only yesterday that OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker with a dedicated following, released the latest flagship in its eponymous series: The OnePlus 3T. But rumor has it that a brand-new model is on the horizon, the OnePlus 5, and that it will have dual cameras and high-end specs.

Here’s everything we know about the OnePlus 5 so far.

Specs and screen

We’ve heard plenty of rumors about the OnePlus 5, and we now finally have a full spec sheet showing what we can expect from the phone under the hood. The listing shows many specs that we did already expect, including dual cameras on both the front and the back, as well as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835. The listing, which comes from Chinese retail website Geekbuying.com, also shows a massive 8GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, which is expandable with a MicroSD card slot. The phone will also reportedly feature a pretty large 4,000mAh battery.

So where will the OnePlus 5 stand among other flagship handsets? Thanks to a Geekbench test provided to GSMArena from “a very credible source,” we may have our answer. A screenshot taken of the results shows the OnePlus 5 sliding into first place with a multi-core score of 6687.

The next two devices on the list are the Exynos 8895 version of Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Plus and the Kirin 960-powered Huawei Mate 9, with scores of 6375 and 6112, respectively. The variant of the Galaxy S8 Plus featuring the same processor expected in the OnePlus 5 fared a little worse, scoring 6084. The only other phone running Qualcomm’s flagship system-on-chip, the Sony Xperia XZ Premium, managed just 5824. If these results hold true, the OnePlus 5 should be a seriously powerful smartphone.

What about other specifications? A series of rumors published on the Chinese social network Weibo by Kumamoto Technology give us a few clues. We should expect a front-mounted fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 3T, and a slightly larger 3,600mAh battery, although that does contradict fresh reports. OnePlus may speed up its already excellent fast-charging system too, potentially by 25 percent.

Although some rumors have stated the next OnePlus phone may have 8GB of RAM, this rumor report isn’t so sure, saying 6GB is more likely, but adds a model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space is possible in the future. The model with 6GB of RAM will likely have 128GB of storage space. There’s also some doubt over whether the OnePlus 5 will have a 3.5mm headphone socket, a feature on all other OnePlus phones, but becoming less common throughout the industry.

A report from China says the phone will use the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, which has been introduced initially in the Samsung Galaxy S8, and will become more widely available over the next few months. This follows another rumor, from Android Headlines, also indicating the phone will use Qualcomm’s cutting-edge chip.

The same report states the next OnePlus phone will use an AMOLED screen with a curved edge, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge. Some reports suggest it’ll measure 5.5-inches and have a 2560 x 1440 pixel resolution. Rumors originating from China agree, and also mention a bezel-less screen, much like the new Galaxy S8. The fingerprint sensor may be relocated to the back of the phone too.

One rumor pegs the OnePlus 3T sequel as having a whopping 8GB of RAM, besting the previous 6GB found inside the OnePlus 3. It’s not out of the question — the Asus ZenFone AR packs 8GB of RAM, and Samsung unveiled a 10nm 8GB LPDDR4 module in October.

Design

An image of what is purported to be the back of the OnePlus 5, seen above left, has leaked on Chinese social network Weibo. While it reaffirms the dual-camera rumor, the design appears to be clearly different from the rendering we saw in late April. That picture, at right, was published by India Today, based on eyewitness reports from those who claim to have seen the device. The Weibo leak looks decidedly less modern, with a chrome ring enclosing the vertically-stacked camera housing, prominent antenna stripes at the top and bottom, and a gold/beige finish.

The OnePlus 5’s design officially remains a mystery, but reports suggest it will adopt an all-glass, curved aesthetic in the style of the Samsung’s Galaxy S8’s dual-edge panel. At this stage, it is impossible to judge its accuracy and the accompanying report does say the final design hasn’t been settled on yet, so it may change before release.

Although the shape of the phone in either leak does not give much away, there appears to be a definite curve to the sides. However, the most striking change to previous models is the addition of a dual-lens camera setup. This has been rumored before, and it is one of the hottest smartphone trends around, so adding it to the OnePlus phone wouldn’t a huge surprise. India Today’s render shows a matte black device, which has appeared on a list of options for the phone in a previous rumor. It was joined by white, gold, blue, and a ceramic finish.

Do not take the older render as the absolute truth just yet — according to another rumor on Weibo, any images of the OnePlus 5 leaked before the end of April 2017 no longer apply. No reason is provided, but it may be we have seen now-abandoned prototypes, and the final design has not been leaked so far.

Despite the rumored glass design, GizBot reports that the OnePlus 5 will be more durable than its predecessor. It is said to be IP68 rated against water and dust exposure, or safe in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes.

Name, price, and availability

When will the OnePlus 5 arrive? The company hasn’t stuck to a traditional annual release schedule recently, updating the OnePlus 3 to the OnePlus 3T after around six months, and now we should expect the OnePlus 5 in summer 2017.

OnePlus teased the new phone and a summer launch through its Weibo account in China, posting an image with the words, “Hello 5” on it, and the phrase, “Hey summer! Give me five!” above it. At the time of writing, nothing has been mentioned about the OnePlus 5 on the company’s international social media pages, and this represents the first official talk of the phone.

Why will it be called the OnePlus 5, and not the OnePlus 4? According to The Verge and India Today, OnePlus will name it this way because the number 4 is considered unlucky in China, where OnePlus is headquartered. Despite that belief, it’s also the number of former NBA player Robert Horry, who a number of OnePlus employees reportedly are fans of.

Assuming the OnePlus 5’s pricing is in line with its predecessors, it will retail between $400 and $500. The OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T launched at $400 and $440, respectively.

Camera

The OnePlus 5 reportedly won’t disappoint in the camera department. It’s expected to sport a 23-megapixel main camera (up from 16-megapixels on the OnePlus 3T and OnePlus 3) with an LED flash and 16-megapixel front camera for selfies. This isn’t certain though, and a Chinese rumor report mentions a dual-lens camera mounted vertically on the back of the phone, again with 23-megapixels. A more recent Weibo rumor also mentions a dual-lens camera, with a horizontal arrangement like the recently announced Xiaomi Mi 6.

The leaked images seen below were reportedly taken by the OnePlus 5, or at least a device with the model number OnePlus A5000. The images do not show all that much, but the EXIF data indicates that they were taken in Shenzhen, China, which makes sense considering OnePlus is based there. Of course, it is possible to fake EXIF data.

A 3,000mAh or 4,000mAh battery may be used to power the phone.It’s highly likely to support the company’s Dash Charge technology, which can charge the battery to 60 percent capacity in just 30 minutes. The base OnePlus 5 will reportedly pack 64GB of storage and have a USB Type-C port.

Article originally published in April 2017. Updated on 05-15-2017 by Christian de Looper: Added leaked specs from Geekbuying.com.