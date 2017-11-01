OnePlus posts 'punny' photo on Twitter, teases possible OnePlus 5T

OnePlus, the bootstrapping startup known best for its no-compromise OnePlus smartphone series, is ramping up development of its 2018 flagship which could be the OnePlus 5T.

Judging by the rumors, it won’t disappoint. OnePlus 5T, which is expected to come on the heels of the high-end OnePlus 5, reportedly features a 6-inch, high-resolution display, an edge-to-edge design, and a next-generation processor paired with a massive amount of memory.

It’s still early, and a lot could change before the supposed OnePlus 5T’s release date in 2018. But here’s what we know so far.

OnePlus teases the OnePlus 5T

Most recently OnePlus took to its Twitter to possibly settle the rumors and speculations about its next flagship. On Twitter, the company went for a “punny” tactic by posting a photo with five cups of tea — basically teasing the OnePlus 5T. Of course, it could also be that they’re trolling.

The phone has been spotted in a few leaks over the past few months and the latest, from SlashLeaks, shows renders supposedly pulled from a leaked web page. We reached out to OnePlus and the company said it does not respond to rumors or speculation.

When it comes to product release cycles, OnePlus has traditionally favored an iterative approach. It introduced the OnePlus X, a budget smartphone made with many of the same hardware components as the OnePlus One, shortly after the OnePlus 2. And a few months after the OnePlus 3, it took the wraps off the OnePlus 3T, a refreshed model with a faster processor, a higher-capacity battery, and an improved front camera.

Initial reports suggested that wouldn’t be the case this time around. But a leaked product render from Chinese network Weibo appear to show a never-before-seen OnePlus phone with a larger display, a fingerprint scanner on the rear (as opposed to the front, as on previous OnePlus devices), and a matte black finish.

The render seems to corroborate a report from GizmoChina earlier this year and suggests an enhanced OnePlus 5 — the OnePlus 5T — is still very much in the cards.

The publication describes a powerful new smartphone with a 6-inch, 18:9 screen and a 2160 x 1080-pixel resolution. The OnePlus 5T reportedly has narrow bezels akin to the Galaxy S8 Plus, and might be slightly curved on either side.

That’s all GizmoChina’s sources were able to confirm, unfortunately. But if history is any indication, the OnePlus 5T’s improvements likely won’t stop there. It might have a faster processor, for example, and a larger battery.

Design and specs

The OnePlus 5T will be a smartphone worth waiting for, if the rumors are true. It will reportedly have a 6-inch screen (up from the OnePlus 5’s 5.5-inch screen) with a Quad HD (2880 x 1440 pixels) resolution, an edge-to-edge design (like the LG G6), a fingerprint sensor, and an extra-tall 18:9 aspect ratio. Water and dust resistance — a carryover from the canceled OnePlus 5T — is also a possibility, according to Android Marvel.

The OnePlus 5T’s internals won’t be any less impressive. It will reportedly have Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip paired with 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on the model. Regarding storage size, the rumors suggest the OnePlus 5T will come in 64GB and 128GB flavors, both with a MicroSD card slot to accommodate extra memory.

Software

Whatever the OnePlus 5T’s hardware ends up looking like, it will likely ship running the latest version of Android onboard — Android 8.0 Oreo. There’s substantial evidence to support this: In late summer, OnePlus announced on Twitter that the OnePlus 5 was “imminent,” and that handsets would begin receiving it before the end of 2017.

It won’t be stock Android, though. OnePlus phones run OxygenOS, a custom Android overlay with features like off-screen gesture support, themed icons, a dark mode, and a manual camera mode.

The newest release of Oxygen OS — version 4.0 — is based on Android Nougat. Presumably, the next major version (Oxygen OS 5.0?) will coincide with the update to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Release date and price

The OnePlus 5T’s release date remains a mystery — it hasn’t been rumored, and OnePlus has yet to announce it. But we can speculate.

Traditionally, major new OnePlus phones have launched in mid-year. Except for the OnePlus One and OnePlus X, which began shipping in April and October, respectively, every OnePlus flagship has debuted during the summer months. The OnePlus 2 launched in July, and the OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 5 launched in June.

So if history is anything to go by, it’s a safe bet the OnePlus 5T will launch sometime in summer 2018.

As far as pricing is concerned, the OnePlus 5T probably won’t be as expensive as the $900-and-up iPhone X or Galaxy Note 8. The OnePlus 5 started at $580, and it would be surprising if the OnePlus 5T cost any more.

Update: Added a tweet from OnePlus teasing the OnePlus 5T.