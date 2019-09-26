It’s that time of year again, when OnePlus has a new phone to show off, despite its last new phone coming out just a few months ago. The OnePlus 7T is the new phone in question, and as the name will tell you, it’s a successor to the OnePlus 7 and not the OnePlus 7 Pro. Where is the OnePlus 7T Pro? That’s a question without an answer at the moment, so let’s focus on the OnePlus 7T.

We've tested this phone thoroughly and gave it our Editor's Choice.

New design

The OnePlus 7T is a substantial update over the OnePlus 7, and the company says that despite it being announced so soon after the last model, it’s designed to appeal to people ready to upgrade after owning a phone for two years. It includes plenty of desirable technology without going overboard, and with a price tag that won’t make you wince.

Made from glass with a specially made rear panel that gives the phone a metallic appearance, it weighs 190 grams and measures 8mm thick. The notch at the top of the screen is 31% smaller than the OnePlus 7, while OnePlus offers you two colors to choose from — frosted silver, or glacial blue. On the body, OnePlus’s familiar slider is on the side to alter the sound profiles is present, and there are stereo speakers, but the headphone jack is still missing.

OnePlus has taken the Fluid AMOLED screen technology from the OnePlus 7 Pro and put it to further use on the OnePlus 7T, meaning you have a 90Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and blur-free gaming. It measures 6.55-inches and has a 2,400 x 1,080 pixel resolution. This odd scale is due to an unusual 20:9 aspect ratio, making the body taller than other smartphones with an 18:9 or even 16:9 aspect ratio. This makes it easy to stretch your thumb across the screen, too. It’s flat, however, and doesn’t have the same curves as the 7 Pro. The screen has a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, and supports HDR10+ content, too.

Inside the phone is a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space. OnePlus has dropped the different alternative models with the 7T, and offers only this configuration in a choice of two colors. A 3,800mAh battery runs the phone, and by using OnePlus’s new Warp Charge 30T charging system, it will rocket to 70% capacity in 30 minutes, and fully charge in about an hour. If you own any OnePlus phone from the OnePlus 6T McLaren version forward, the charger that came with that phone will provide these fast charge times on the 7T too.

On the back of the phone is a triple-lens camera inside a circular camera bump. The main camera has 48-megapixels, an f/1.6 aperture, and both optical and electronic stabilization. The second ultra-wide lens shoots 117-degree images, has 16 megapixels, and an f/12.2 aperture. Finally, the 12-megapixel telephoto lens also has an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera has 16 megapixels. There are plenty of new and improved camera features, including a macro mode, Nightscape night mode on the wide-angle camera, and refined performance from OnePlus’s UltraShot engine.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 7T will be available in the U.S. starting October 18, where you can nab one exclusively through T-Mobile or unlocked on OnePlus’ website for $599. Un-carrier subscribers should be happy to learn that all of T-Mobile’s bands are supported, including support for it’s newest most powerful 600MHz signal.

