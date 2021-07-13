  1. Mobile

The OnePlus Nord 2 could have the same camera as the flagship OnePlus 9 Pro

By

The OnePlus Nord 2 is expected to launch with the same camera as the more powerful OnePlus Nord, as per a leak from Ishan Agarwal. The report claims that the camera will have the main 50-megapixel Sony 1MX766 camera as the OnePlus 9 Pro, with two other cameras of unknown resolution but speculated to be an 8MP and 2MP pair. If true, this would make the OnePlus Nord 2 OnePlus’ second-best camera phone on the market upon release.

Reviewing the OnePlus 9 Pro, Digital Trends concluded that it offered “better photos than the OnePlus 8 Pro, and after the updates, it’s much more consistent too, with better balance, more color pop, and a lovely natural tone.” The OnePlus 9, in comparison, was found to be “middling” and just short of the bar set by modern flagships.

OnePlus has typically made good bang-for-your-buck phones, though it has shifted away from that to a more traditional smartphone lineup over the past year. The company’s OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro were the company’s best phones by far, though less of a deal in terms of price. What set the OnePlus 9 Pro apart from other OnePlus flagships was the level of care put into its camera experience. OnePlus previously offered cameras that fell far below the standards of other flagship models. With the OnePlus 9 Pro and the firm’s Hasselblad partnership, that was largely rectified. While the 9 Pro didn’t quite set up a whole new photography paradigm, it was at least competitive.

The lack of the Snapdragon 888 SoC in the Nord may be an image processing concern, even if OnePlus is using similar camera hardware, but the company seems to have accounted for that. Writing about the OnePlus Nord 2’s Dimensity 1200-A.I. processor, Digital Trends noted OnePlus had optimized it for photography, adding: “the camera on the Nord 2 will recognize 22 different scenes and adjust the color and contrast accordingly, whether it’s for stills or video, plus it will add live HDR effects to video.”

If OnePlus is bringing this level of quality to the OnePlus Nord 2, then it may very well upend Google’s A-Series Pixel as the powerful non-flagship camera phone of choice.

Aside from the camera, a new report also adds that OnePlus will be keeping the same screen size and quality of the original OnePlus Nord for this model This means you can expect an FHD+ AMOLED 6.43-inch display capable of a 90Hz refresh rate. The Nord 2 is expected to make a debut next week on July 22.

Editors' Recommendations

How to record the screen on your iPad

12.9-inch iPad Pro with Magic Keyboard.

How to tell if your smartphone battery needs to be replaced

iPhone battery settings

The best Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus cases and covers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

How to force close apps in Android

android q wish list

How to register for and download the Android 12 beta

android 12 dev preview home screen

The best phones for 2021

iPhone 12 Pro front

Best cheap smartwatch deals for July 2021

Best cheap Android tablet deals for July 2021

onn. Android Tablet

Best cheap Garmin watch deals for July 2021

prime day garmin smartwatch deals 2020 instinct orange

Best cheap iPhone 11 deals for July 2021

iphone 11

Best cheap iPhone 12 deals for July 2021: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro

The best cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 deals for July 2021

Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus

Tag Heuer’s new limited edition smartwatch says it’s Mario time, all the time

Close up of the Tag Heuer X Super Mario smartwatch.