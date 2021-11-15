OnePlus introduced the Nord N10 5G last year as part of its mission to deliver phones with premium features at a lower price — even lower than the already affordable OnePlus Nord. Well, it’s almost time for its successor, and we now have unofficial renders that give us a pretty good idea of what we can expect from the OnePlus Nord N20 5G.

The images come from Steve Hemmerstoffer, who goes by @OnLeaks on Twitter and is a source with a good track record of accuracy. A caveat here is that there is a slight possibility that we’re looking at the OnePlus Nord CE2 5G rather than the N20 5G, but the consensus seems to be that it’s the latter.

One of the first things to note is the completely flat and sharp edges that give the phone a boxy look, similar to what Apple has done with the iPhone 13 models this year. This is a big departure from the Nord N10 design, and it makes us wonder if OnePlus will adopt this element on other devices in the Nord series in the future.

The triple camera remains on the rear of the phone, although it’sarranged a bit differently. The fingerprint reader isn’t visible on the back this time around, so we think OnePlus might be employing an in-display module starting with this model.

Thankfully, the 3.5mm headphone jack stays, as does the hole-punch cutout, making the front almost identical to the previous generation. In terms of dimensions, they are 159.8 by 73.1 by 7.7mm, roughly the same as the OnePlus Nord N10 5G. It also seems that OnePlus doesn’t plan to add its signature alert slider to this line anytime soon . Overall, there’s not much separating the Nord N20 from its predecessor.

Editors' Recommendations