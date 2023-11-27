 Skip to main content
Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off the Oura smart ring

John Alexander
By
A man wearing the Rose Gold version of the Oura Horizon.
Image used with permission by copyright holder

Often popular among people looking for something different from one of the best smartwatches, the Oura Ring is on sale direct from Oura as part of the Cyber Monday deals happening right now. As the name suggests, it’s a ring rather than something that goes around your wrist, and it looks super stylish. Such style also comes with some impressive health and fitness monitoring features. We’ve got all you need to know about the deal but you’re going to need to be fast as the Oura ring deals end later today.

Oura Ring Heritage — $269, was $299:

Oura Ring Horizon — $449, was $549:

Why you should buy an Oura Ring

The health insights of an Oura Ring are quite vast. For starters, Oura Rings know our chronotype, if we’re morning people or night owls. While this isn’t too impressive (you likely have an idea of your chronotype already) it can give us a scientific backing for our assertions that, no, we aren’t ready to get out of bed in the morning.

Where it gets more interesting is how the Oura Ring sees things like your skin temperature, pulse, and Oxygen levels and then combines them with sleep quality measurements to compute things like your daily activity readiness. If our Oura Ring 3 review hadn’t been conducted by a male, he’d also have been able to report how it uses these factors to predict periods, too.

Everything from laptops and tablets, to coffee makers and air purifiers, and smart home essentials.

If you’re now interested in the Oura Ring, you’ll want to know how to get the full $100 off. When you go to the shop, by tapping the button below, you’ll want to tap “Choose your Oura Ring” to start shopping. You’ll see discounts, but they will not be for $100 off. To get the $100 off, you’ll need to first choose the Horizon ring style and couple it with the Rose Gold finish. (Or you can if you wish.)

This brings the $549 Rose Gold Horizon Oura Ring down to $449, saving you the full $100. But, all Oura Rings are discounted while this deal lasts, and it is better to get the Oura Ring you like than the one that’s most discounted, so tap the button below and explore Oura Rings yourself.

John Alexander
John Alexander
John Alexander is a former ESL teacher, current writer and internet addict, and lacks the wisdom to know what the future…
The best Garmin Watch Cyber Monday deals you can shop today
best garmin watch cyber monday deals 2023 forerunner 255

If you're hoping to grab one of the best smartwatches during Cyber Monday deals, don't pass up the best Garmin Watches. There are a lot of great options currently on sale at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart. We've gathered the best deals we can find from across the internet and highlighted our favorites below. Once you check out the features on these Garmins and compare them with other Cyber Monday smartwatch deals, you'll see why we love these offers.
Best Garmin Watch Cyber Monday deal
Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch -- $250, was $350

The Garmin Forerunner 255 GPS Smartwatch is primarily a running watch and perfect for helping you train for your next big race. Not only does it tell you how far and how hard to run but its training plans also encourage you to rest, planning out periods of time for recovery. An impressive 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode or up to 30 hours in GPS mode mean no need to charge so often compared to regular smartwatches.

Read more
Best Amazon Fire tablet Black Friday deals: Get a tablet for $40
A woman reads Where the Crawdad Sings on an Amazon Fire 7 Tablet.

Amazon Fire tablets are super cheap today as part of Black Friday tablet deals. In general, these tablets are already on the affordable side, but these savings put them to a whole new level of purchasability. If you're wanting a screen to carry around in a convenient chassis, these are the Black Friday deals to get.

As these are all Amazon products, you'll be able to find them among the very best Amazon Black Friday deals , where we're finding them beside the very best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals and Amazon Fire TV Black Friday deals.
The best Fire tablet Black Friday deal

Read more
Amazon Black Friday sale slices 29% off the Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11's Home screen.

If you like Amazon line of Fire products, here's one of the Black Friday tablet deals that you should consider shopping -- the 128GB, ad-free version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 for $200, following a 29% discount on its original price of $280. That's $80 in savings that you may not get from anywhere other than Black Friday deals, but the offer may not even make it to the shopping holiday itself because there's a chance that stocks are already gone by then. If you want to get this device for much cheaper than usual, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most powerful Fire tablet, featuring an octa-core MediaTek MT8188 processor and 4GB of RAM for smooth performance when you're multitasking between apps, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows on Amazon Prime Video or other services. The device is equipped with a great display for video -- an 11-inch touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 resolution -- two upward-firing speakers, and a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge. The tablet's storage may be expanded by up to 1TB through its microSD slot, and if you activate Show Mode, the Amazon Fire Max 11 turns into a smart display that's powered by Amazon's Alexa.

Read more