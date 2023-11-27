Cyber Monday deal knocks $100 off the Oura smart ring

Often popular among people looking for something different from one of the best smartwatches, the Oura Ring is on sale direct from Oura as part of the Cyber Monday deals happening right now. As the name suggests, it’s a ring rather than something that goes around your wrist, and it looks super stylish. Such style also comes with some impressive health and fitness monitoring features. We’ve got all you need to know about the deal but you’re going to need to be fast as the Oura ring deals end later today.

Oura Ring Heritage — $269, was $299:

Oura Ring Horizon — $449, was $549:

Why you should buy an Oura Ring

The health insights of an Oura Ring are quite vast. For starters, Oura Rings know our chronotype, if we’re morning people or night owls. While this isn’t too impressive (you likely have an idea of your chronotype already) it can give us a scientific backing for our assertions that, no, we aren’t ready to get out of bed in the morning.

Where it gets more interesting is how the Oura Ring sees things like your skin temperature, pulse, and Oxygen levels and then combines them with sleep quality measurements to compute things like your daily activity readiness. If our Oura Ring 3 review hadn’t been conducted by a male, he’d also have been able to report how it uses these factors to predict periods, too.

If you’re now interested in the Oura Ring, you’ll want to know how to get the full $100 off. When you go to the shop, by tapping the button below, you’ll want to tap “Choose your Oura Ring” to start shopping. You’ll see discounts, but they will not be for $100 off. To get the $100 off, you’ll need to first choose the Horizon ring style and couple it with the Rose Gold finish. (Or you can if you wish.)

This brings the $549 Rose Gold Horizon Oura Ring down to $449, saving you the full $100. But, all Oura Rings are discounted while this deal lasts, and it is better to get the Oura Ring you like than the one that’s most discounted, so tap the button below and explore Oura Rings yourself.

