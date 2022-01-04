  1. Mobile
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Google’s Pixel 7 could adopt a futuristic under-display selfie camera

Sahas Mehra
By

Google is reportedly working on a Pixel 7 with an under-display selfie camera, according to patents spotted by LetsGoDigital. The patent was filed by Google with the USPTO (United States Patent Trademark Office) on August 31, 2021, and published on December 16. The patent was for under-display camera technology. While the existence of a patent does not guarantee implementation, there is a strong possibility that this tech could make its way to the next Google Pixel.

As per the documentation, the company is trying to create a larger space under the screen without increasing the phone size. The selfie camera would most likely be housed under the front panel, similar to devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as an upcoming under-display technology for Oppo flagship devices.

Pixel 6 fingerprint sensor.
The Google Pixel 6 was a vast improvement over the previous iterations, and the Pixel 7 seems headed the right way. Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Most phones are equipped with either punch hole camera cutouts or notched displays. Both have their own set of pros and cons. One of the drawbacks of notched cameras, as in the iPhone 13, is their obtrusiveness and the way they reduce the active display area.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13,  for example, has an active area that’s more 5.8 inches once the notch is taken into account. Under-display cameras allow the full area of the screen to be utilized, a definite pro. At the same time, the quality of under-display cameras has been more than a little underwhelming, as we noted in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. Google has been pretty good at making the best out of poor camera hardware in the past, so it’d be interesting to see how a Tensor-backed next-gen under-display camera would fare.

The last Pixel flagships, the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, were launched in October 2021 to mostly positive reviews. The cameras were highly praised, with the charging speeds and longevity being one of the rare concerns. Google is reportedly following this up with a Pixel 6a while preparing a Tensor 2 processor for its 2022 flagship. 

Editors' Recommendations

The best 85-inch TV deals for January 2022

TCL 85s435 XL Collection 85-inch LED TV

Best 70-inch TV Deals for January 2022

The Samsung 70-inch Class 7 Series 4K TV in a living room.

Best 75-inch TV deals for January 2022

LG 75-Inch Class UN6970 Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

New Anker 736 Nano II GaN charger has three USB ports and 100W power output

Anker 100 watts 736 Nano II gallium nitride fast charger

Hisense adds mini-LED and Google TV to its 2022 QLED TVs

Hisense 2022 ULED TVs.

As gaming laptops rise in price, Razer discontinues its cheapest Blade 15 model

The side profile of the Razer Blade 15 Base Model.

Eufy introduces its dual camera smart video doorbell

A feature product image for the Video Doorbell Dual.

Eufy’s smart garage door controller has a built-in camera

The Eufy Security Garage Cam and Door Sensor

Razer Blade receives better webcam, 4K 144Hz screens, and bigger batteries

razer blades now include better webcam 4k 144hz screen trio key visual 1

Nvidia at CES 2022: RTX 3090 Ti, gaming laptops, and much more

Nvidia previews RTX 3090 Ti GPU at CES 2022.

AMD launches entry-level RX 6500 XT GPU for budget-conscious gamers

Specs for the AMD RX 6500 XT graphics card.

Nvidia’s new GPUs include gaming monster RTX 3090 Ti and budget RTX 3050

Nvidia previews RTX 3090 Ti GPU at CES 2022.

The best Samsung Galaxy S8 cases and covers

Best Galaxy S8 cases