Google is reportedly working on a Pixel 7 with an under-display selfie camera, according to patents spotted by LetsGoDigital. The patent was filed by Google with the USPTO (United States Patent Trademark Office) on August 31, 2021, and published on December 16. The patent was for under-display camera technology. While the existence of a patent does not guarantee implementation, there is a strong possibility that this tech could make its way to the next Google Pixel.

As per the documentation, the company is trying to create a larger space under the screen without increasing the phone size. The selfie camera would most likely be housed under the front panel, similar to devices such as the Galaxy Z Fold 3, as well as an upcoming under-display technology for Oppo flagship devices.

Most phones are equipped with either punch hole camera cutouts or notched displays. Both have their own set of pros and cons. One of the drawbacks of notched cameras, as in the iPhone 13, is their obtrusiveness and the way they reduce the active display area.

The 6.1-inch iPhone 13, for example, has an active area that’s more 5.8 inches once the notch is taken into account. Under-display cameras allow the full area of the screen to be utilized, a definite pro. At the same time, the quality of under-display cameras has been more than a little underwhelming, as we noted in our Galaxy Z Fold 3 review. Google has been pretty good at making the best out of poor camera hardware in the past, so it’d be interesting to see how a Tensor-backed next-gen under-display camera would fare.

The last Pixel flagships, the Google Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, were launched in October 2021 to mostly positive reviews. The cameras were highly praised, with the charging speeds and longevity being one of the rare concerns. Google is reportedly following this up with a Pixel 6a while preparing a Tensor 2 processor for its 2022 flagship.

