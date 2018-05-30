PicsArt update brings custom stickers to third-party apps on Android

Share

Can’t find the perfect sticker for that text message or that Story? PicsArt’s custom stickers — and 5 million free stickers — can now be accessed outside the photo editing app as a sticker keyboard. On Wednesday, May 30, PicsArt launched an Android-only sticker keyboard, a move that allows stickers from the app to be used inside third-party apps, including messaging platforms and social apps.

By activating the sticker keyboard, PicsArt’s stickers, as well as each user’s own custom stickers, becomes available in outside apps using the keyboard. The feature is available on any third-party app that supports outside stickers, including integrating those graphics into Instagram Stories, text messages, and other apps.

With so many stickers, the keyboard uses a search bar to help find the right option. The PicsArt sticker keyboard also allows for browsing by the trending stickers, as well as top stickers for the hashtags in the post. The keyboard also works with PicsArt’s earlier option that allows users to create their own stickers within the app.

“We now have over 5 million free community stickers, and one of the largest and growing collections of free stickers in the world,” PicsArt CEO and founder Hovhannes Avoyan said in a statement. “Our new Android Sticker Keyboard enables any PicsArt Android user to take those stickers and utilize them off PicsArt, in messaging, social media and other creativity products and apps. This further illustrates our mission to be the best place to make, find and share awesome interactive content.”

To use the new keyboard, Android users first have to update the PicsArt app. Then, inside the device settings (not the PicsArt app itself), navigate to the language and input option and the keyboard menu. Tapping the toggle on the PicsArt Keyboard will turn the sticker keyboard on, bringing it into other apps that support keyboards. The PicsArt app also needs to be restarted before the keyboard appears in other apps once the settings are adjusted.

The PicsArt Keyboard begins rolling out to Android users on May 30. All Android users should see the update over the next few days. For new users, PicsArt is available as a free download from Google Play.