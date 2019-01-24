Digital Trends
Mobile

Pinterest makeup searches can soon be customized by skin tone

Hillary Grigonis
By
pinterest make up skin tone search tool pinterestskintonesmobile
Pinterest

More than half of Pinterest’s biggest searches for skin-related topics like makeup include a descriptor for skin color — so Pinterest is rolling out a tool to help users fine-tune their results. After testing the tool last year, on Thur January 24, Pinterest announced what it calls inclusive beauty searches on the mobile app, designed to refine results for makeup and hair.

Prompted by the users using terms like “dark skin,” “pale skin,” and “olive skin” to narrow down results for specific makeup looks, Pinterest launched testing of the tool on the desktop version of the platform in April. The tool only pops up for certain beauty searches related to hair and makeup, displaying a dropdown menu of different “palettes.” Picking a palette allows users to choose a range of skin tones to narrow down the search results.

Pinterest says that additional palettes are coming, but that each one covers a range rather than one specific tone. Rather than attempting to name each skin tone, the palette is a visual display in the form of an icon. The feature was prompted in part because almost 60 percent of the top 100 skin-related searches also included a keyword to limit the results based on color.

While the feature has the potential to customize searches for makeup ideas and tutorials, limiting results by skin tone can be a controversial topic. Pinterest says that the company’s Inclusion and Diversity team worked with the technical team to create an inclusive tool.

Since launching the test last year, Pinterest says that it has fine-tuned the feature based on user feedback. Machine learning has also helped improve the tool since testing, which originally launched on Pinterest for the web.

Pinterest says that beauty is one of the most searched categories on the platform, with billions of saved pins. The company says that women on Pinterest are 2.4 times more likely to try different makeup compared to results from other platforms. In the beauty category, recent trends include glossy makeup (up 89 percent), bold lipstick (467 percent), and going gray (up 879 percent).

The update is coming to iOS over the next few weeks. An Android update is expected to follow, Pinterest says.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?
Up Next

Huawei to show 5G folding smartphone at MWC, powered by its new 5G chip
honor magic watch review feat
Product Review

Honor puts the Magic back into smartwatches by going small, not big

Honor has taken the Huawei Watch GT and made it a little smaller, designed it a little better, and come up with the Honor Watch Magic. The alterations are winners, for the most part, and we’ve tried the various different versions on to…
Posted By Andy Boxall
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

LG teases air-gesture technology in LG G8's MWC 2019 event invite

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
covfefe act 69962687 ml
Social Media

Twitter shares sneak peek at simpler, less cluttered design with new features

Twitter shared a sneak peek of an upcoming redesign of its website, showing a less cluttered design with a handful of new features. The update brings keyboard and emoji shortcuts, improved search, and a two-column layout.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Apple iPhone 8 review in hand app store
Mobile

iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7: Is it time to upgrade your device?

We take a closer look at Apple's iPhone 8 to see how it measures up against the iPhone 7. Is there enough going on to justify an upgrade? Which of these iPhones would suit you best? Find out in our comparison.
Posted By Simon Hill
casio g shock steel gst b100xa review b100 feat
Wearables

Casio’s all-metal G-Shock uses its smart tech carefully, and for best effect

Casio has proved that not all connected watches have to be complicated, or have poorly designed apps, with its G-Steel GST-B100XA watch. We've been wearing it to see if it's worth the $600 price.
Posted By Andy Boxall
equalizer settings
Home Theater

How to master your equalizer settings for the perfect sound

You may know what an EQ is, but do you know how to adjust equalizer settings for the best possible sound? We go through the basics of the modern EQ and lay out some guidelines for how to achieve tip-top sound from your system.
Posted By Ryan Waniata
vivo apex 2019 news front
Mobile

The entire screen is also a fingerprint sensor on Vivo’s incredible Apex 2019

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo has shown off the Apex 2019, a concept phone without any blemishes on its immaculate glass body, and a fingerprint sensor that takes up the entire screen.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best Single's Day deals
Computing

Perform a Windows reset on your Surface device with these quick tips

If you have Windows 10 on your Microsoft Surface and the device is running poorly, it may be time for drastic measures. We've mapped out how to reset the device to factory settings to get it running like new.
Posted By Brendan Hesse
Verizon Store
Mobile

OpenSignal report shows Verizon is still the best mobile network out there

OpenSignal has published its annual Mobile Network Experience report, highlighting different categories, such as download speed and upload speed, and which among the top four carriers offers the best experience in those categories.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Focals by North
Mobile

North will launch pop-up stores across the U.S. so you can try its smartglasses

Canadian startup North is hoping smartglasses will be the next big wearable. After announcing its new Focals smartglasses in late 2018, the company opened product showrooms in Brooklyn and Toronto and has made its first shipment.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
How to block a number
Mobile

Tired of unwanted calls? There are many ways to block a number in Android

Telemarketer or persistent ex won't leave you alone? Here's how to block a number in Android, whether you want to do so with native features, through your carrier, or with mobile apps such as Mr. Number or Should I Answer?
Posted By Simon Hill
casio pro trek wsd f30 news
Wearables

No more excuses: Get out and about with Casio's $550 Pro Trek smartwatch

Casio continues to refine its Pro Trek Wear OS activity smartwatch. The WSD-F30 adds several new features, including another new battery-saving mode that makes great use of the dual-screen technology. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Visibile Prepaid Unlimited
Mobile

Visible’s unlimited everything service is coming to Android

There's a new mobile service provider on the block, and as it turns out, it's being backed by a player with plenty of experience. Visible is a new startup from Verizon that offers super low-cost service that is unlimited.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

HMD Global just updated the two-year-old budget Nokia 5 to Android Pie

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper