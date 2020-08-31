Qualcomm continues to beef up its 7-series chipset lineup. Its latest effort is the new Snapdragon 732G, which is essentially an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 730G. The chipset is aimed at bringing solid performance and premium features to sub-flagship phones.

As the “G” in the name suggests, the chipset is specifically aimed at offering solid gaming performance, and to that end, it includes an upgraded CPU and GPU over the previous model. Spec-wise, that means a Qualcomm Kryo 470 CPU Prime core, which clocks at 2.3GHz, coupled with a new Adreno 618 GPU that Qualcomm says will offer a 15 percent improvement in graphics rendering over the Snapdragon 730G.

“Snapdragon 732G will deliver a powerful gaming experience, sophisticated on-device A.I., and superior performance,” Kedar Kondap, vice president of product management for Qualcomm Technologies, said in a statement.

Unlike many of Qualcomm’s other new chipsets, and unlike the higher-end Snapdragon 765 chipset, the Snapdragon 732G does not have an integrated 5G modem — as a result, phones equipped with a Snapdragon 732G won’t support 5G at all. The chipset does feature a an X15 modem, which should offer excellent LTE speeds.

Oppo and Poco have both already said that they will use the new chipset in one of their upcoming phones, but we don’t yet know when those phones will be available.

The Qualcomm 7-series in general has started becoming more common over the past year. While only a few handsets included chips in the series when it first launched in 2018, phones from the Google Pixel 4a to the Samsung Galaxy A80 now include 7-series chipsets. They’re expected to become more common too — as phones get more expensive, there’s a hole left in the $500 to $700 range. Phones in this segment are too expensive to include 6-series chipsets, but may not be expensive enough to feature Qualcomm’s increasingly pricey 8-series chips.

Handsets that could include the Snapdragon 732G include the far-off Pixel 5a, the follow-up to the Galaxy M51, and more. Really, the next-generation version of any phone that included the Snapdragon 730G could include the new chip, so it makes sense that Oppo would already be working on a device with it, considering the company launched a number of phones with the Snapdragon 730G.

