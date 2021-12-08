Razer, the gaming company known for making unique RGB products — remember this striking RGB face mask? — alongside the usual gaming peripherals for PCs, is now targeting mobile gamers with the launch of its new $60 Razer Phone Cooler Chroma. The RGB cooling fan is MagSafe-compatible for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, so it sticks to the back of devices with the help of magnets. There is a version for Android users, too, which has a clamp to attach to the smartphone.

The MagSafe-compatible Razer Phone Cooler Chroma is a flashy cooling accessory for iPhone gamers who play long sessions of Genshin Impact. The new Razer cooling fan for mobile gamers sports a 7-blade fan that can hit up to 6400 rpm to provide optimal cooling and has 12 RGB LEDs. It also won’t get too loud with a 30-decibel maximum noise output, and low profile. It features Bluetooth pairing and an app to control fan speeds and the RGB lights as well.

Now, there is one problem here in that despite being made for a mobile device, the Razer Phone Cooler Chrome isn’t exactly portable. You’ll need to sit near a power outlet or USB hub to use it. The Razer website says “the fan comes with a 1.5m USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable for fast, convenient power while you game. Requires compatible power adapter.” This means it will require you to plug in the fan to make it work, and presumably, there’s no internal battery here to keep you running when not connected, so it’s not really a portable accessory.

What does it work with?

At $60, the Razer Phone Cooler Chroma isn’t exactly a budget product either. You’re definitely paying for the fancy RGB lighting. The fan works with the iPhone 12 and above, but the company doesn’t want to make you feel left out if you don’t have the latest iPhones. For those with iPhone 11 and below or an Android smartphone, Razer is offering the cooler with a Universal Clamp that will easily hook up to the back of any modern smartphone.

