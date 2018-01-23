Red Hydrogen One modular smartphone is likely to ship this summer

Cinema camera company Red’s first smartphone has been promising big features since last summer, but despite pre-orders already being underway, few official details are available on the smartphone outside of the holographic display. Now, company founder Jim Jannard is sharing additional specs for the Red Hydrogen One — as he uses the Hydrogen One with the serial number 0001. A ship date is expected for sometime this summer, he says.

Sharing the details in a forum post, Jannard says that there’s a few things yet to add to the smartphone, but that his working early version has “everything we need from a smartphone.” While the company has yet to share a full spec sheet, Jannard is now sharing a few more details — like the 2560 x 1440 screen resolution in 2D mode. The 4-view matches the same resolution, but those pixels appear on multiple layers rather than a flat screen so while the numbers are the same, the 4V won’t appear exactly the same. He says that in the 4V holographic mode, the screen dims a little and then displays a “better than 3D” view.

Jannard says that both the holographic screen and multi-channel spatial sound is something that’s difficult to describe and something that users will have to see or hear to fully appreciate.

The modular system previously alluded to (and supported by patent documents) will have at least a “cinema grade” camera module and an additional battery, according to Jannard. The modular concept uses pogo pins at the back of the phone to add-on accessories, allowing the add-ons to share power and data through the pin connection. The add-on battery will support the large 4500mAh battery already built inside.

Users won’t need the modular add-on in order to shoot 3D and 4V content for playback on that holographic screen either. Jannard says the smartphone’s built-in camera will support the feature in both the rear and front cameras. The smartphone will also automatically save a 2D file as well. Along with building a Hydrogen One network for sharing the content type, Jannard says the company is working with some “big dogs” social media networks in order to enable sharing the 4V content.

The Android smartphone will use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835x processor. The smartphone will be available unlocked or carrier specific. Jannard says that, while they can’t yet share the carriers that have entered agreements, that carrier support is “unprecedented.”

As for the more industrial design, Jannard says the scallops on the exterior aren’t just for looks but make the phone easier to dig out of your pocket. The Red One will use dual SIM slots, which will allow for either two phone numbers or one SIM card and a microSD for storing content. The RED One isn’t ditching the headphone jack and a USB-C port will also be included. As for size, Jannard says it’s about 2 ounces heavier than most other smartphones, with a 5.7-inch size, a few millimeters larger, and “just a tad thicker.”

RED is currently showing prototypes of the smartphone to select groups as they build the Hydrogen Network, which will give creators their own channels and also allow users to sell 4V content. Jannard says pre-order customers will have access to a demonstration and preview in the spring. Unlocked pre-orders will ship first, with the carrier-connected smartphones ship date “likely” sometime this summer.