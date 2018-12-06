Digital Trends
Mobile

You forgot all about these 5 phones of 2018. Prepare to forget them again

Andy Boxall
By

This is basically how the conversation went.

“Let’s round up all the forgettable phones from 2018, seeing as there have been so many great ones

“Awesome. What about the …”

“Ohh, I know! That one from, um …”

“I remember that other phone which had the … you know, that thing.”

Why did recalling these phones require such effort? Maybe it’s age, or that there have been way too many excellent phones in 2018, which have rightly filled up our brains. Or maybe, we’ve forgotten these phones for a very good reason. Here, after pushing our memories to the very limit, are five phones that 2018 has forgotten before the year has even finished.

HTC U12 Plus

HTC U12 Plus Review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Forgettable phone number one was announced in May and caused quite a stir for the first weeks, but not in a good way. The phone swapped trusty, reliable physical buttons for stupid, unreliable digital buttons. It’s the perfect example of an “innovation” we would rather forget. The glass back of the phone, and the shimmering colors, went towards saving the U12 Plus, but when Huawei, Vivo, Oppo, Xiaomi, and Samsung are all doing it as well, it’s not quite enough to get the synapses firing six months after it went on sale.

What has HTC been up to since? Surely it has excited us with a better phone? The mid-range HTC U12 Life, and the HTC Exodus are its only subsequent 2018 launches, and we’re in danger of not only forgetting the phones, but HTC itself.

LG G7 ThinQ, LG V30S ThinQ, and LG V35 ThinQ

lg v35 thinq against tree
LG V35 ThinQ Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Without looking the answer up, what are the differences between these three LG phones, all released in 2018? Not easy is it? The answer isn’t important, actually, because the differences are so minimal most people won’t need to know. Worse for LG, most people didn’t care either. The floors at LG’s offices are paved with V-series and G-series smartphones that didn’t stick when thrown at the wall. These three may have stuck on the wall, but not in our memories, simply because none standout from each other as the obvious “one-to-buy.”

While the HTC U12 Plus was forgetful because it wasn’t very good, the LG phones here are forgetful because they’re a bit boring. The screen lights up, the camera takes pictures, and the battery needs charging. We’ve used them all, but can’t remember one aspect that makes any uniquely an LG phone.

  • Forget-me: Minimal alterations make for dull devices
  • Forget-me-not: V30 and V35 are 2018 flagships that don’t have a screen notch

Motorola Moto Z3

Moto Z3 review
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

The Motorola Moto Z3 is a decent phone with a competitive price. Why have we forgotten? The design is hardly exciting — not Motorola’s strong point — and it’s not really any different to the Moto Z3 Play, but those aren’t crimes. Everyone who isn’t a Verizon subscriber will have instantly forgotten, because it’s exclusive to the carrier, a genuine crime for those with signatures on the deal.

Then it has the tech equivalent of that memory-wiping pen from Men in Black: A feature that you can’t use for at least another six months. You will be able to buy a 5G-capable Moto Mod in the future, and connect it to a network that currently isn’t available to the public. What a selling point for a phone on sale today.

We’re not forgetting the Moto Z3 because it’s faceless, we’re forgetting it because the one reason Motorola thinks it’s cool is something nobody can even try yet. If we can’t do that, why should we think about it? It’s not like 2019 is going to be bereft of 5G phones, by which time the Moto Z3 will be buried beneath the sands of time anyway.

  • Forget-me: A feature you can’t use for ages, and short-sighted carrier exclusivity
  • Forget-me-not: The vague chance of using 5G before others. Maybe. If you’re lucky. And in the right place at the right time. With the right phone. And the right accessory. And the right contract.

Sony Xperia XZ2 and Xperia XZ Premium

sony xperia xz2 premium xz familiy comparison
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Why have we forgotten the Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Premium, which are arguably Sony’s most exciting phones, visually and technically, for a while? It’s because the Sony Xperia XZ3 came out just a few months later, with newer software, some interesting niche features, and an OLED screen. It doesn’t have the dual camera from the XZ2 Premium, but in our review, it wasn’t a major downside.

Are we saying the Xperia XZ3 is memorable? No, not really. It’s just newer. Sony’s forgetable-ness is the same as LG’s problem, too many phones being announced that are too similar to each other, and none of them as good as those from the competition. So, um. What was it we were talking about again?

You’ll note the Xperia XZ2 Compact is not in this list, because small phones with flagship-level specs and features are hard to come by, and it’s genuinely unique and memorable.

  • Forget-me: Sorry Sony, we’ve forgotten what it was that made them forgettable.
  • Forget-me-not: Sony’s best designs for years.

OnePlus 6

oneplus 6 hands on against glass
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

It’s not us that wants to forget the OnePlus 6. After all, it was good in March and it’s still good in December, and will continue being good for many more months. It’s OnePlus that wants you to forget, because the OnePlus 6T is here, the latest in its breakneck, biannual phone release schedule. The 6 has become a distant, blurry memory already, and soon it will be wiped from OnePlus’s website too. Go to the U.S. OnePlus store, and it’s entirely out of stock, mere months after it was announced.

The thing is, around March 2019, OnePlus will want you to forget all about the OnePlus 6T as well, because the OnePlus 7 will be almost ready. Our forgetfulness is key to the company’s continued survival.

  • Forget-me: For no reason other than OnePlus has a new model out
  • Forget-me-not: There’s nothing wrong with the OnePlus 6 at all

Did we, um, forget any? If you can remember any forgettable phones from 2018, then let us know. Unless they’ve slipped your mind. Like the … um … no, wait, it’ll come to us …

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

AT&T 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about the faster network
Up Next

Bosch is developing a Rosetta Stone for autonomous and connected cars
samsung 5g smartphone impressions device 1
Mobile

We checked out Samsung’s 5G concept phone. Here’s what it’s like

5G is been all talk for years, but it's finally becoming a reality. At Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit, Samsung showed off a concept of its first 5G device, which will ultimately go on to be released to the public in the first half of…
Posted By Christian de Looper
honor play logo
Mobile

Upcoming Honor View 20 may ditch the notch for new display technology

After its phenomenal success with the View 10 in 2018, it looks like Honor is getting ready up the ante with its forthcoming Honor View 20. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
AT&T
Mobile

Samsung partners with AT&T to create a multi-band 5G smartphone for late 2019

Ready to experience a radical transformation in mobile communication? AT&T is launching mobile 5G in cities across the country over the next few months. Here's everything you need to know about the AT&T 5G rollout.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
what is rcs
Mobile

Verizon begins RCS messaging rollout with the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL

What is RCS messaging? It's the successor to today's text messaging. It offers features like real-time audio, read receipts, and encryption, but adoption so far has been slow. Here's everything you need to know.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Deals

18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while on the go (or for some great stocking stuffer ideas), we've rounded up 18 must-have gadgets. You'll find everything from a mini gaming controller to a folding…
Posted By Lucas Coll
iphone xr holding
Mobile

Best iPhone: Which Apple smartphone should you buy?

There are three main iPhone models available, and prices vary significantly, so it's important to make the right decision. We've used them all, and we break down what makes each one great, and which model will be best for you.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
qualcomm snapdragon 855 news
Mobile

Qualcomm's 3D Sonic fingerprint sensor could make your next phone more secure

Almost exactly a year after the launch of the Snapdragon 845, Qualcomm took the wraps off of its next-generation mobile platform, the new Snapdragon 855. The new chip puts an emphasis on A.I. performance.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xr lineup comparison
Mobile

Which new iPhone is the best? iPhone XS vs. iPhone XS Max vs. iPhone XR

Apple has three new iPhone models to choose from this year, making the choice a little harder than usual. What's the difference between the iPhone XS, the iPhone XS Max, and the iPhone XR, and which is best?
Posted By Andy Boxall
Amazon Fire HD 10 review (2017) profile
Mobile

How to use Drop In and Announcements on Amazon’s Fire HD tablets

Amazon is giving some Fire HD tablets a big update. The tech giant released a software update that adds Drop In and Announcement modes to the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10. Here's how to enable the new features on your Fire HD tablet.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Emerging Tech

The best solar chargers for your phone, tablet, and other battery-powered gear

Looking for a gizmo that can help you charge your phone while on the go? Here, we've outlined the best solar chargers on the market, whether you're looking to charge your phone once, twice, or three times over.
Posted By Ed Oswald, Kelly Hodgkins
apples first iphone xr case lets you show off its color apple clear
Mobile

Apple’s first iPhone XR case lets you show off your handset’s color

Apple has released its first case for the iPhone XR. Costing $39, the case has a clear back so you can show off the color of your phone, whichever of the six options you went for.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
sony xperia xz3 pocket
Mobile

Sony tipped to select Qualcomm's new superchip for upcoming Xperia XZ4

Sony may have released the Xperia XZ3 in the past few months, but already it's preparing to release a follow-up, the Xperia XZ4. We're learning plenty about the phone now some details have started to leak out, and it's getting exciting.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

No, OnePlus won’t be first with Snapdragon 855, and 5G phone may cost $850

OnePlus will be among the first companies to put the new Snapdragon 855 processor into a phone, and will also release a separate and more expensive 5G phone in 2019 with the help of U.K. network EE.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Christian de Looper
Mobile

Google confirms Allo chat app will shut down in 2019

Another day, another messaging app reportedly shutting down. Following reports of Google Hangouts shutting down, Google Allo might be next. While Google has yet to confirm, the tech giant may be putting an end to the chat app soon.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Mark Jansen