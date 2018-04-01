Samsung adds GIF support to its Always On Display for Android Oreo users

Share

Samsung’s Always On Display first made its debut with the launch of the S7 and S7 Edge. Since then, the company has added new features which have been relatively easy to use thanks to dedicated APKs. The newest feature to come to Always On Displays is GIF support. However, before you get too excited, it should be mentioned that this will only work on devices running Android Oreo or higher. Not only will it not work on older versions of Android, but some users in the Android Police and XDA Developers comment sections reported that the feature bricked their phones. We repeat — don’t try this out unless you are running Oreo.

GIF support isn’t a major feature, but it does allow users to add a bit more creativity and personalization to their smartphones. Previously, Always On allowed users to choose between pre-loaded images or their own custom images. GIF support simply takes this a step further by allowing users to add a bit of motion and life to an otherwise static screen.

Those who are running Oreo or higher will have the option of choosing between Samsung’s pre-installed GIFs or ones in their own gallery. However, there are a few issues to bear in mind. First of all, the GIFs do have a maximum length though you can always shorten your own GIFs if they’re too long. Secondly, the GIF will not continuously loop. Instead, it will play once you turn the display off. However, double-tapping the screen will cause the GIF to play again.

The lack of a loop is likely an effort to save users’ batteries as a constantly looping GIF would likely run down your phone’s charge pretty quickly. Of course, shorter battery life is one of the main drawbacks of using Samsung’s Always On settings, and this was reflected in some comments on Reddit. The standard Always On display might be mostly black pixels, but it is still displaying an image which will quickly drain your battery.

Those interested in using GIFs will need to not only be running Oreo, but also be using the Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, or Note 8. We expect that the feature will also come to the S9 in the future, but for now, it is limited to the S8 line.