Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung says the Galaxy A9 won’t be its ‘best kept secret’ for much longer

Andy Boxall
By
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

The Galaxy A9 2018 may be the first A series phone from Samsung you’ve paid attention to in a while, mainly due to the daring quad-lens camera on the back. However, don’t think that this is just a coincidence, as it’s all a part of Samsung’s plan to make its mid-range phones as desirable and feature-rich as the expensive Galaxy S and Note series phones.

Digital Trends sat down with Kate Beaumont, Samsung’s director of commercial strategy, product and planning, who called the A series and J series phones the firm’s “best kept secrets,” to better understand why it’s keeping them secret no more, and what it means for Samsung’s future.

Flagship lite

Beaumont admits Samsung’s announcements usually focus on flagship phones, mainly because that’s where the interest lies, and where there’s a lot of innovation.

Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

To illustrate the point, she talked about spending a day in a Samsung retail store interacting with people coming in to buy phones. They’d go straight for the S9 Plus or Note 9; but if the price was difficult to justify, they’d go down through the range from there.

But where would they go? That’s where the Galaxy A9 2018 comes in, along with a refreshed range of other A and J series phones.

“Price has become a key part of the buying process, more so than … in the past.”

“Why should people not have a “lite” flagship experience outside of the flagship range? We want to send the message that innovation doesn’t just come in our flagship series, and we’re trying to bring some of those features down through other devices.”

It’s a shift in strategy, Beaumont told us, with the number of A and J series phones available increasing from four to seven devices this year.

“It’s time we tell people we’ve got some other great devices,” she smiled.

Price, and value

Why the new push? “Price has become a key part of the buying process, more so than what we’ve seen in the past,” Beaumont pointed out, adding that Samsung’s seeing a switch to people looking for the best value in a new device, which is logical when phones — including Samsung’s own — regularly now reach or surpass $1,000.

Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Even if you end up buying a cheaper Samsung Galaxy phone, the company doesn’t want you to feel short-changed on features and services. Even the simpler J series phones have Samsung Pay, for example, and we’re hearing rumors about wireless charging coming to more Samsung devices, although this did not happen with the Galaxy A9 2018.

“There are certain features people look for, and a great camera is one of the main ones people want.”

In the U.K. where Galaxy A phones have a strong following, 20 percent of the market is mid-tier phones.

The A9 2018 is aimed at young people, who’re, “experience-driven,” which means people who share lots of photos on Instagram. It’s not by chance the camera has the features it does.

“The top three Instagram categories are beauty, travel, and nightlife,” Beaumont told us, and when you look at the camera features it has introduced, the A9’s setup fits these very well, from the bokeh shots, the wide-angle lens for landscapes, and the f/1.7 aperture for low-light photos.

Competition

There is another side to Samsung’s keen interest in making the A9, and its other cheaper phones, of greater interest: An increased level of competition, and the choice it gives us when wanting to buy a new phone. And it’s just the start, according to Beaumont.

Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

“The competition is only going to increase,” she said. “It’s important to provide the right device at the right price.”

In the U.K., where the Galaxy A series phones have a strong following, 20 percent of the market is mid-tier phones, and the 2018 figures have increased by 46 percent over 2017, Beaumont revealed. Phones from Honor, OnePlus, Nokia, Sony, and others instantly spring to mind. Interestingly, Samsung doesn’t, and that’s the problem it’s looking to solve with the A9 2018.

The future

This brings us back to the introduction of the quad-lens rear camera, a world-first. Normally, we’d expect to see this type of new feature on an S series. Does this give us a hint at what’s to come from the Galaxy S10?

“We have the technology now, and as [the Galaxy A9 2018] is at the top end of the mid-range segment …”

“It’s a little early to talk about what’s coming up, and I think we’ve looked at a specific consumer segment here with the A9,” Beaumont said. “If some of the capabilities manifest on our flagship device, I think they may be a little bit different. How we bring about an optimized camera experience may or may not look the same on a flagship device next year.”

Naturally, Beaumont wasn’t about to give much away, but it’s clear Samsung isn’t saving its new tech for the S series, if it’s ready to go.

“Why would we wait?” she said when asked about the camera’s general suitability for an S series phone. “We have the technology now, and as [the Galaxy A9 2018] is at the top end of the mid-range segment, the feature makes it a great entry into the flagship world.”

To sum up, greater competition and more price-conscious buyers are making Samsung look more closely at the mid-range devices it releases, to offer better value and more premium services, and it won’t hold back on bringing new tech to them either. We’d call that very good news indeed.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything you need to know
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Product Review

Razer Phone 2 fixes everything wrong with the original

The Razer Phone had a great screen, strong speakers, powerful performance, but a mediocre camera, no water resistance, and a high price. With the Razer Phone 2, Razer has improved on the predecessor in every way.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
razer phone 2 news 2018 lifestyle shoot2 4
Mobile

The Razer Phone 2 brings power, a super-smooth display, and RGB lights

The Razer Phone 2 is finally here, and it's got upgraded specs, that super-smooth 120Hz display, and an updated design. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Razer Phone 2.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Mobile

Razer Phone 2 vs. Razer Phone: Is it time to level up?

Razer surprised us with a gaming phone last year, but now it's back with a new, improved version. We take a look at the differences between the Razer Phone 2 and the original Razer Phone to find out exactly what has changed.
Posted By Simon Hill
Razer Phone 2 Hands-on
Mobile

Razer Phone 2 vs. Galaxy Note 9: They’re closer than you think

While the Razer Phone wasn't a bad phone, it failed to set the market on fire. Razer's back though, with the much improved Razer Phone 2. But can it beat one of the big boys -- the Galaxy Note 9? We found out.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Samsung Galaxy A9 hands-on
Product Review

Samsung’s vibrant Galaxy A9 hits the mark with quad camera, misses on the price

Samsung’s new 2018 Galaxy S9 smartphone is a contender in the midrange smartphone world, due to a very special quad-cam setup on the back. It’s made for Instagram fans who want Galaxy S-style features and design, without the big price…
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy a9 2018 news cameras
Mobile

How many? The Samsung Galaxy A9 has 4 camera lenses on the back

Samsung's new Galaxy A9 phone, fresh for 2018, has four camera lenses on the back. It's no gimmick either, as each performs a unique function, making the phone a versatile camera to have in your pocket.
Posted By Andy Boxall
nokia 5 3 2 hmd refresh 2018 1
Mobile

The super-cheap Nokia 2.1 brings two-day battery life to the U.K.

HMD Global has taken the wraps off of the new Nokia 5.1, 3.1, and 2.1. The three phones boast improved specs over their predecessors from last year, along with larger displays. Each also runs on Android One and Android Go.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
Moto Z3 review
Android Army

With the E5's arrival, Moto's entire E-range lineup unites in the U.S.

Struggling to figure out your E5 from your G6? No, it's not a weird chromatic scale -- it's just Motorola's new roster. But how do you know which is right for you? Find out with our guide to Motorola's 2018 phone lineup.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Wearables

These are the best smartwatches for everything from fashion to fitness

Tempted to buy a smartwatch? If so, then the growing number of great models available means you've got plenty to choose from. But which one should you pick? Here is our list of the best smartwatches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Let Google Assistant handle it: The Pixel 3 will soon be able to screen calls

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
google assistant go news how can i help you
Mobile

Google Assistant will now show you a visual ‘snapshot’ of your day

Google announced a few updates to Google Assistant. Notably, Assistant will now show you a visual snapshot of your day, meaning you can see things like calendar events and recommended events straight from Assistant.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Home Theater

Genius gives Apple Music a brainy boost with new lyrics integration

Genius has announced its most in-depth partnership to date with Apple Music, bringing lyrics to the app as well as making it the default player for the Genius mobile app and website.
Posted By Kris Wouk
1315736 autosave v1 how to mirror your smartphone tv television tablet
Home Theater

What is MHL, exactly, and how does it work with your TV?

There are more ways to mirror your smartphone or tablet to your TV than you might think. Check out our rundown of MHL for everything you need to know about the wired protocol and its myriad uses.
Posted By Parker Hall
iOS 12
Mobile

Updating to Apple’s iOS 12 will make your iPhone a whole lot smarter

iOS 12, the latest version of Apple’s iOS, is officially here. We took it for a spin to check out its new noteworthy features, and if it truly changes our smartphone habits for the better.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar