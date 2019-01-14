Share

At the Samsung Developer Conference in 2018, the company showed off its all-new display times, including the new Infinity-O display, with its hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, Infinity-U display, and Infinity-V display. We have yet to see any phones with Infinity-V display phones — but based on a new website dedicated to an upcoming Samsung Galaxy M phone, that could be about to change.

The website was published in India and teases a device with very slim bezels and a small teardrop-shaped notch around its front-facing camera. The teaser isn’t a total surprise — it was previously leaked by SamMobile in a report that notes that the phone pictured is the Galaxy M20. It will reportedly launch alongside a Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M30, and the phones get their names from the number of rear-facing cameras they feature: The M10 has one, the M20 two, and the M30 three.

The website notes that it will be “zippy” thanks to a powerful processor and will have an ultra-wide camera lens for better photos. It also has fast charging, and, according to SamMobile, could have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh. SamMobile also recently got its hands on leaked specs for a device it assumes is the Galaxy M20. Included in those specs are a 6.3-inch LCD display with a 2,340 x 1,080 resolution and a dual camera with one 13-megapixel sensor and one 5-megapixel sensor. There will be 32GB and 64GB storage options.

When it comes to pricing, the phone isn’t expected to be all that expensive — it will reportedly come at around $200. In an interview with Reuters, Samsung India’s Senior Vice President Asim Warsi said that the phones will come at between $140 to $280. Samsung India also confirmed to Tom’s Guide that the device will only be available for purchase online. We do know exactly when to expect the phone — it’ll launch in India on January 28 and given that it’s only being sold online, we expect it to be available then as well.

It makes sense that Samsung would be focusing more on India. According to Counterpoint, Xiaomi overtook Samsung in market share in India during the fourth quarter of 2017, and in the third quarter of 2018, Xiaomi had a 5 percent lead over Samsung.