Galaxy Note 9 will relieve your battery woes, per Samsung’s latest teaser

Can you feel the excitement in the air? We are mere weeks away from one of Samsung’s Unpacked event, taking place on August 9 in Brooklyn, New York. The company is expected to show off its latest flagship, the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, along with a few other surprises.

To prepare for the event, Samsung is releasing a series of three teaser videos. Each day the Korean tech giant will release a new video each morning at 8 a.m. ET on its YouTube channel. The videos provide hints as to how the upcoming Galaxy Note 9 will solve common problems smartphone users experience every day.

Day 1

The first video appears to focus on battery life. The video shows a man whose phone with a nearly depleted battery desperately attempting to close apps and dim the screen to eek out a few more minutes. He digs through his backpack to find a battery pack, only to release he forgot to charge it. As he finally manages to find his charging adapter, we see his phone has died. The ad ends with at the text “Battery can’t keep up? A lot can change in a day. August 9th 2018.”

Samsung’s first teaser video appears to confirm rumors that the upcoming Note 9 will feature a massive 4,000mAh battery. That’s a pretty big jump from the 3,300mAh battery that shipped on its predecessor. If the phone does indeed have a 4,000mAh battery, it should easily be able to power the phone for a day with even the heaviest users; moderate users may be able to eek out a day and a half.

While a supersized battery is a nice addition for the upcoming Note 9, we’re more excited about rumored S Pen changes for 2018. According to several tipsters, the new S Pen will have Bluetooth functionality and will work as a long-range camera timer/clicker and feature music controls as well.

Of course, the Note 9 is not the only hardware we expect to be announced at Unpacked. There are rumors the Galaxy Tab S4 and Galaxy Watch will have their debuts as well. Make sure to check out Unpacked channel to learn all about Samsung’s upcoming hardware. And make sure you check our channel August 9 at 11 a.m. ET as we update live from the Unpacked event.