Digital Trends
Wearables

Samsung Galaxy Watch: Everything you need to know

Samsung's new Galaxy Watch touts ultra-tough glass, multiday battery life

Christian de Looper
By
1 of 5
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy Watch
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Ignore the initial stumble. The original Galaxy Gear was anything but awesome. Samsung wearables are solid devices, notably the Gear S2 and Gear S3, which combine great design with a simple interface and a cool, rotating bezel. At the company’s Galaxy Unpacked 2018 event in Brooklyn, Samsung took the wraps off of its latest smartwatch, simply called the Samsung Galaxy Watch — which promises to make you not just healthier but a better person overall.

Whether you’re in the market for a new smartwatch, or simply interested in the new device, here’s everything you need to know.

Design

As with many smartwatches these days, the Samsung Galaxy Watch is available in a few different models, one 42mm and one 46mm — which is good news for those that often feel like smartwatches are too bulky and too big for their wrists. In our hands on preview of the device, we found it relatively lightweight and supremely comfortable on the wrist.

The Galaxy Watch is similar to previous Samsung smartwatches in many ways, but there are also a few major tweaks to the design. Like some previous iterations, it has a round watch face that’s built to look like a “normal watch” in day-to-day life. This stands in strong contrast to Apple’s smartwatches; even the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4 is likely to retain its square face — which for better or worse announces to the world that it’s anything but an ordinary watch.

On the back of the device, you’ll find a heart rate sensor — which is a welcome feature and will come into play for fitness tracking.

Like previous Samsung smartwatches, the device also features a rotating bezel, which is another way to interact with the device apart from the touch screen and the two buttons on the right of the device. The Super AMOLED display inside that bezel comes in at 1.3 inches or 1.2 inches, depending on the size device you go for, and has a resolution of 360 x 360.

Samsung has taken durability pretty seriously too. The company touted “military-grade durability” coupled with Corning’s DX+ glass at Samsung Unpacked 2018. The device also features 5ATM water-resistance, meaning it’s perfect for those that don’t want to worry about their device while swimming and should be able to withstand up to 165 feet of water.

When it comes to colors, the Galaxy Watch is available in three colors — silver, for the 46mm model, and either midnight black or rose gold for the 42mm model. There is also a host of watch band styles, so you can tweak the device to look exactly the way you want it.

Specs

Under the hood, the device features an unnamed dual-core 1.15GHz processor that’s built specifically for Samsung’s smartwatches. Battery life was a big consideration here — and the processor was built to conserve energy as much as possible. In fact, coupled with a 270mAh or 472mAh battery, depending on your model, Samsung says the larger device should last around 4-6 days on a single charge. We’re not currently sure how long the smaller device will last, but probably less than 4 days.

While you may not use the device to store tons of files, you do have 4GB of storage anyway, coupled with either 1.5GB of RAM in the LTE version of the device, or 768MB of RAM in the Bluetooth version.

Software

While some early rumors hinted at Samsung switching to Google’s Wear OS for the new Samsung Galaxy Watch, those, unsurprisingly, turned out not to be true. Samsung has put a heavy emphasis on fitness tracking here. The device features a heart-rate monitor and will detect when your heart rate goes up and give you guided breathing exercises as a way to manage stress. The device also tracks up to 39 workouts, and 6 of the most common workouts can be tracked automatically. And, last but not least, the watch tracks sleep. All this data goes straight to the Samsung Health app, so it’s easily accessible on your Samsung phone.

The device also features Bixby, Samsung’s own digital assistant — though we’ll have to wait and see if the digital assistant actually turns out to be useful on the device considering its rough track record.

The device is built to work seamlessly with Samsung phones, but it’ll also work on any phone with Android 5.0 or later, as well as any iPhone 5 or later with iOS 9.0 or above. Will it interact in some special way with the forthcoming Galaxy S10 or the futuristic, foldable Galaxy X phones? Only time will tell.

Pricing and availability

Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, the Galaxy Watch will be available for pre-order starting on August 10, with full sales for the device beginning on August 23. The watch comes at $330 for the 42mm Bluetooth model, or $350 for the 46mm Bluetooth model. Unfortunately, the LTE model won’t be available until “later in 2018,” and we don’t yet have pricing for it. Samsung says it’ll be available from T-Mobile, Sprint, AT&T, and Verizon. Those that order the device before September 8 will also get a free Samsung watch band.

Updated on August 9: The Samsung Galaxy Watch was announced by Samsung.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy S10: Here's everything we know
samsung paul scott galaxy note interview 9 future feat 2
Mobile

What do golden retrievers and Samsung Note 9 owners have in common? Loyalty

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Note 9, but rumors have spread it may be the last of its kind due to its similarity with the Galaxy S9 Plus. We spoke to Samsung about the productivity device's future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

Samsung confirms the Galaxy S10 won't be the first 5G phone

It may be no more than a sparkle in Samsung's eye, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely coming. Here's everything we know about what's sure to be Samsung's most amazing creation so far.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
Samsung wearable
Mobile

Samsung rebrands Gear app as ‘Galaxy Wearables,’ supports Android 9.0 Pie

Following reports that Samsung Gear owners were experiencing connectivity issues after downloading Android 9.0 Pie, the company released an update to the app. The Samsung Gear app is also now officially known as Galaxy Wearable.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Galaxy Note 9 front against books
Mobile

Galaxy Note 9's screen scores highest-ever rating on display tests

The Galaxy Note 9 is here, and it's Samsung's most powerful phone to date, with an updated processor, and a brand-new S Pen, and much more. Here's absolutely everything you need to know about the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung gear s4 galaxy watch prd
Product Review

Samsung's Galaxy Watch could fool you into thinking it's analog

Samsung’s new smartwatch -- the Galaxy Watch -- is a successor to the Gear S3 and Gear Sport. The key new feature? The processor has been optimized to deliver up to four to six days of battery life.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
marc jacobs riley touchscreen smartwatch press
Product Review

The Marc Jacobs Riley Touchscreen Smartwatch has an understated look, but makes an impression

The Marc Jacobs Riley is Marc Jacobs’ first fully-touchscreen smartwatch for men and women. It runs Wear OS, has a large 1.19-inch display, and a sleek design. At almost $300, we take a closer look to see if it’s worth it.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Alanna-Cotton
Wearables

The Galaxy Watch will make you a better person

The newly unveiled Galaxy Watch pushes the edge of the wearable envelope: This smartwatch aims to improve not just your fitness but your overall wellness, explains Alanna Cotton, Senior Vice President and General Manager at Samsung.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
michael kors access runway smartwatch news close
Wearables

Less glitz, more tech for Michael Kors and its new Access Runway smartwatch

Michael Kors has brought back the Access Runway name it last used in 2016, and this time attached it to a Wear OS smartwatch, complete with new tech, and a cool way of customizing the watch face too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
best apple watch deals
Deals

The time is right to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals for August 2018

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
tag heuer premier league watch face
Mobile

Tag Heuer shoots, scores with new Premier League Wear OS watch face

Tag Heuer has released an exclusive Wear OS watch face for its smartwatches, celebrating its continued association with England's Premier League, ready to deliver all the game updates to your wrist.
Posted By Andy Boxall
apple work on self driving cars store feat
Computing

Apple AR glasses will launch in 2020, says respected industry analyst

Apple AR glasses may be closer to reality than we thought. Here is everything we know so far about the augmented reality system, including the rumored specifications of Apple's Project Mirrorshades.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Apple Watch Series 3 buying guide heart rate
Wearables

Apple considers making its own health-monitoring processors

Apple could be looking at making its own dedicated health tracking processors. These chips are dedicated to health-monitoring features on wearables, and could mean more health tracking features on the next Apple Watch.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Wear OS - Google Asssitant
Wearables

This is how Google will improve the quality of Wear OS apps

Google wants to improve the quality of Wear OS apps, and to that end the company has announced that the review process of Wear OS apps for Google Play is now mandatory. Criteria for Wear OS apps include that they work as expected.
Posted By Christian de Looper
google
Mobile

Is Google launching an A.I. fitness coach for smartwatches?

Google is reportedly working on a health and well-being coach for Wear OS devices. Known as "Google Coach," the assistant will be able to suggest workouts, meal plans, and more, based on a user's activity.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar