Where to buy the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e in the U.K.

Share

The Galaxy S10 range has been announced and if you want one, there’s no need to wait. The phones are available to pre-order now if you live in the U.S. or the U.K., and the choice of deals is wide and exciting. If you know which model you want, or even if you haven’t decided yet, we’ve gathered together the best U.K. deals here.

If you’re in the U.S. and are looking for ways to buy the Galaxy S10, all the best U.S. deals are here.

Pre-orders, prices, and release date

The three Galaxy S10 phones — the Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, and the Galaxy S10e — are all yours to pre-order from February 21, and the release date is March 8. Shipping may start on March 7.

How about the prices?

Galaxy S10 — 8GB/128GB costs 800 British pounds. 8GB/512GB costs 1,000 British pounds.

Galaxy S10 Plus — 8GB/128GB costs 900 pounds. 8GB/512GB costs 1,100 pounds. 12GB/1TB costs 1,400 pounds.

Galaxy S10e — 6GB/128GB costs 670 pounds.

Samsung

Samsung operates its own online store where all the new Galaxy S10 phones are sold. There are three colors to choose from if you buy the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus — white, black, or green — while the S10e also comes in canary yellow. The prices are all as above, and if you pre-order an S10 or S10 Plus through the Samsung store the phone will come with a free pair of Galaxy Buds wireless headphones. Samsung also operates a trade-in system, where giving Samsung your old phone could net a discount of up to 300 British pounds on the new model.

Carphone Warehouse

The Galaxy S10 range is available in Carphone Warehouse’s online store and in its retail stores. The prices and color options match those seen on the Samsung website, and also come with a pair of Galaxy Buds if you pre-order. Trade-in deals are also available and the prices are equal to those offered by Samsung, although if you meet certain conditions an extra 50 pounds discount is available depending on the device.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Galaxy S10 Plus Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Galaxy S10 Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends Galaxy S10e Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Argos

All Galaxy S10 phones except for the 1TB Galaxy S10 Plus are sold at Argos, all at the same prices as above, and in the standard colors. While deliveries will come on March 8, if you live in London (zones 1 to 5), and pre-order before February 28, Argos will deliver the phone to you at one minute past midnight on March 8 — making you one of the first to own the phone in the country.

Networks

If you want to buy a Galaxy S10 with a contract, all major U.K. networks stock the phone and offer various monthly plans.

EE is your best bet if you want the Galaxy S10 or S10 Plus with more storage space, as it not only sells the 512GB versions which some other networks do not offer, but also adds a fast wireless charger for free to both, along with the Galaxy Buds, if you pre-order. The Galaxy S10e is also sold, and there are trade-in deals too.

Vodafone sells the Galaxy S10, S10 Plus, and S10e on various plans, and gives you Galaxy Buds for free during the pre-order time. Deliveries start on March 8 at the moment, and if you’re trading in a phone, and signing a new contract, make sure you check Vodafone’s offer as some phones will also give you a discount on your monthly plan.

Three sells all Galaxy S10 models at the expected prices, but only has the 128GB version listed online. The Galaxy Buds come free with the S10 and S10 Plus if you pre-order.

Like the rest, O2 has all three Galaxy S10 phones at the standard prices, on several monthly plans, and in all colors. The Galaxy Buds are included if you pre-order, and there are trade-in deals for your old phone too.

Should you buy now?

If you need a new phone, and the Galaxy S10 is the one for you, at the moment prices and deals are almost identical regardless of where you buy the phone. You may find slightly better trade-in deals depending on the phone you have, so do take a look at these before making a final decision.

However, if you’re happy to wait for around three months, data from PriceSpy indicates the cost of an S10 phone will fall by 200 British pounds, based on what has happened with previous Galaxy models. PriceSpy shows the Galaxy S9 cost 740 British pounds at launch in March 2018, but cost on average 500 pounds by the end of June — a 35-percent drop. It could be worth holding on for a few months if saving money is more important than getting a replacement phone immediately.