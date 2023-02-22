 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy S23 just got a crazy AI feature that clones your voice

Michael Allison
By

Samsung today introduced new features to its digital assistant, Bixby, that are aimed at making it more responsive and intelligent. With new custom wake-up words, AI-generated voice clones, and follow-up command support, the company hopes to pull more users into its ecosystem. The update comes as AI-powered services reach a fever pitch with the rise of generative text and art services.

The biggest feature that’s immediately available to all users is Bixby Text Call. This is a feature that lets you answer a phone call by typing your words and having Bixby read them out to the caller. It came to Korea last year, and the company is expanding it to English users this February.

The pink Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus lying on a pillow.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

In Korea, Samsung is rolling out a feature that lets you clone your voice so that the Bixby text-to-speech voice will sound like you, and answering those pesky admin phone calls can be automated away. Expansion to other languages is planned in the future. Samsung is also rolling out follow-up requests for Korean users, again with expansion planned in the future. More broadly, on-device AI is being made available to increase speed and allow for commands to be carried out offline. There’s no need to use data to set a timer or turn off the flashlight, for example.

Related

“When Samsung first launched Bixby as a voice assistant, it was part of a vision to create a human-to-machine interface that makes life easier and can advance over time with Samsung Galaxy innovation,” YoungJip Kim, Samsung’s mobile executive vice president and AI team head, said. “Today, we introduce updates to build a more intelligent interface that is proactive and adaptive, giving people greater control over their mobile experience.”

Samsung’s Bixby assistant has long lived under the shadow of Google Assistant, which also powers Samsung’s phones. Whether Bixby is redundant or not is a question that pops up rather often. We’ve concluded that Google Assistant is better than Bixby for a vast swath of reasons, but Samsung’s constant iteration and dogged refusal to give up are admirable.

Samsung says these updates are available to the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Z Fold 4, and Z Flip 4 running One UI 5.0. Not all these features are going to be available to all devices everywhere immediately. If you’d like to create a custom voice, you’re going to need to be using the S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra. The new on-device mode is available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German, and Korean, though, so it should see wider adoption than a few of the other features.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
A new version of the Galaxy S23 is coming — and it could be the best one yet
Nadeem Sarwar
By Nadeem Sarwar
February 16, 2023
Holding the green Samsung Galaxy S23.

Samsung is reportedly bringing back the "Fan Edition" formula for a budget flagship this year by serving up a watered-down version of the Galaxy S23 to smartphone shoppers on a budget. A Korean outlet reports that Samsumg will likely launch a Galaxy S23 Fan Edition sometime in August or September this year.

The Fan Edition formula first arrived in 2020 to replace the trend of “Lite” versions of Samsung flagships. The Galaxy S20 FE marked the start, and Samsung subsequently promised to release Fan Edition versions of its flagships for the foreseeable future. The Galaxy S21 FE continued the trend, but owing to supply chain uncertainties and production woes, Samsung didn’t give the same treatment to the Galaxy S22 series.

Read more
I did a Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro camera test — and it’s not even close
Joe Maring
By Joe Maring
February 16, 2023
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next to the Google Pixel 7 Pro.

It's 2023, and you're looking for a smartphone that takes incredible pictures. There are few better options available than the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Google Pixel 7 Pro. They both deliver two of the most capable camera systems on the market today, with powerful imaging hardware and sophisticated software to boot.

But which of these phones has the best camera performance? The Galaxy S23 Ultra has a brand new 200-megapixel camera that promises to be a game-changer, but the Pixel 7 Pro is a well-established camera champ that's tough to beat. We put the two phones head-to-head to see what would happen.
Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. Pixel 7 Pro: camera specs

Read more
Why now is the perfect time for the OnePlus Pad
Michael Allison
By Michael Allison
February 16, 2023
The OnePlus Pad tablet with Stylo stylus and keyboard cover.

OnePlus, the popular smartphone brand, is dipping its toes into the tablet market with the launch of the all-new, gorgeously designed OnePlus Pad. The move comes at a time when Google is making significant changes to Android to improve the tablet experience for users (plus laptops and foldables, too!).

With the launch of the OnePlus Pad, OnePlus is poised to benefit from these changes, while also feeding into its own broader ecosystem of devices and services. At the same time, the launch coincides with slowing growth in the tablet market, making it a risky move for the company -- but one which could pay off well.

Read more