Bixby vs. Google Assistant

Digital assistants are all the rage now, but there are certainly a lot to choose from. If you’re an Android user, you’ve probably used Google Assistant, Google’s A.I.-powered voice service, which has been one of the most frequently used digital assistants so far. When Samsung launched its own A.I. assistant called Bixby, the question came up: Is it better than Google Assistant? Or, if not, does it succeed in other areas that make it desirable?

Which one is the best? We compared Bixby and the Google Assistant to find out.

Device integration

Google Assistant is available on all Google Nest and Home products including Android TVs, wakeup lights, security cams, speakers, and more. Google Assistant is also available on Android Auto, so you can use the virtual assistant to execute commands when you’re driving. The best part? Google Assistant is available on other brands’ smart devices too. For example, you can use the voice assistant on Lenovo’s Smart Home System.

Samsung’s Bixby, on the other hand, is limited to Samsung devices. It’s also limited only to the SmartThings app. It’s not necessarily a bad thing, it’s just more restricted. The sad part, is full functionality of Bixby is limited to newer devices, so unlike Google Assistant, which tends to spread to older devices, you’ll need to keep upgrading to get the most out of Bixby.

This won’t matter much for users who’ve been using Samsung devices for years and want to continue investing in new Samsung products, but if you live with multiple people using different Android devices, Google Assistant might be a better option for smoother integration.

Google Assistant is available on a lot more devices, helping you create a comprehensive system for convenient use.

Winner: Google Assistant



Performance and accessibility



Google Assistant can be started by saying “OK Google” or “Hey Google.” Bixby starts when you say “Hey Bixby.” You can also access both digital assistants by using the power button or setting a hotkey/shortcut to open the voice service in a single touch or swipe.

An important thing to note when comparing the two virtual assistants is that Bixby is newer than Google Assistant — but that isn’t always a good thing. Google Assistant is quick to respond and offers much better functionality as it’s been on the market longer. It also integrates better with third-party apps like WhatsApp, so you have an easier time getting tasks done hands-free.

Online searches are also better on Google Assistant as it’s Google’s obvious strength. Bixby offers similar functions but tends to be better at phone-related tasks like changing Bluetooth settings, optimizing the device (by clearing trash), or delivering news. You can perform online searches on Bixby too but the results won’t be as good as Google Assistant.

Pick Google Assistant if you frequently use a digital assistant to perform online searches or work with different apps hands-free. If you don’t care much about voice searches and would rather have the digital assistant control your phone settings efficiently, go for Bixby.

Winner: Google Assistant



Features

Google Assistant can control your smart home devices, set reminders, check your calendar, read out the news, play music, run Chromecast, send messages, make calls, perform online searches, and more.

Samsung’s Bixby can adjust your phone’s settings including changing the brightness, reading and sending text messages, launching apps, recording calls, taking photos and videos, operating Youtube, and more.

Google Assistant wins again, as it offers a broader range of features including both online and offline tasks.

Winner: Google Assistant



Supported languages

You can use Google Assistant in two languages at once. It supports over 40 languages while Bixby only supports seven. Moreover, Bixby is not fully operational in all seven languages it currently offers. The full functionality is available mainly in US English, Korean and Chinese. Google Assistant is more versatile and ideal for bilingual and multilingual users.

Winner: Google Assistant



Final winner: Google Assistant



Google Assistant is the clear winner here. It integrates well with more devices, supports nearly six times more languages, and offers unparalleled voice search. But Bixby isn’t all bad. Bixby offers great functionality for newer Samsung devices and executes offline and phone-based commands quite well.

We recommend giving both services a try. If both seem decent, use them together (yes, it’s possible). If having two assistants seems like overkill, pick the one you use more often. They’re just tools, after all. Use them based on what works best for you — but in our opinion, the Google Assistant is the better of the two.

