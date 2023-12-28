Samsung may have a price shocker for the Galaxy S24 series

The much-anticipated reveal of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series is just a few weeks away, and excitement is building as rumors swirl around the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. Many interesting details about the new models’ appearance and potential features have emerged. However, a critical piece of information has been missing until recently: the price of these handsets.

GalaxyClub says the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus could arrive at cheaper prices than their S23 counterparts in the EU. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra could see a price hike compared to the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy S24 is getting … cheaper?

If the numbers are correct, the Galaxy S24 could start at 899 euros, while the Galaxy S24 Plus could launch at 1,149 euros. The Galaxy S24 Ultra may launch at 1,449 euros. GalaxyClub didn’t have U.S. pricing information, and it’s important to note that Samsung’s pricing strategy in the U.S. is different than in the EU. For context, the Galaxy S23 launched at 949 euros, the S23 Plus launched at 1,199 euros, and the Galaxy S23 Ultra had a launch price of 1,399 euros.

Until this report, most rumors had suggested Samsung would hold the line on S24 series prices and match those of the S23 series. It’s a strategy the company has followed in recent years, even though Apple, Google, and other competitors have announced price increases on their mobile devices. Keeping pricing the same would mean the base model of the Galaxy S24 will be priced at $800, while the S24 Plus will start at $1,000, and the flagship S24 Ultra will cost at least $1,200.

It’s difficult to predict what Samsung will do with S24 series pricing in different regions, as various factors, including local taxes, influence prices. Assuming similar price changes in the U.S., we could — in theory — see the Galaxy S24 get a $750 price, the S24 Plus at $950, and a whopping $1,250 for the S24 Ultra.

We don’t have much longer to wait

Samsung has not yet announced the official date for the release of its latest Galaxy smartphones. However, based on its recent history, we can predict that the new Galaxy S24 series will most likely be announced in January or February 2024.

To provide some context, Samsung announced the Galaxy S23 series on February 1, 2023, with a release date of February 17. The previous year, the Galaxy S22 series was launched on February 9, with a release date of February 25. In 2021, the Galaxy S21 series was announced on January 14, with a release date of January 29. According to the latest reports, Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S24 series on or around January 17 next year.

Editors' Recommendations