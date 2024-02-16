Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. S24 Plus: closer than you’d think

The Samsung Galaxy S24 series consists of three handsets, just like the previous generation. Apart from the standard Galaxy S24, there are two other options: the Galaxy S24 Plus and the higher-end Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the two more expensive models share many features, several differences should be considered when deciding which one to buy.

In this article, we’ll focus on the Galaxy S24 Plus and its similarities and differences with the Galaxy S24 Ultra — and ultimately help you decide which one you should spend your hard-earned money on.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: specs

Galaxy S24 Ultra Galaxy S24 Plus Weight 8.18 oz (233 g) 12.25 oz (197 g) Dimensions 6.4 x 3.11 x 0.338 inches (162.6 × 79.0 × 8.6mm) 6.24 x 3 x 0.299 inches (158.5 × 76.2 × 7.6mm Screen size, specs 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Corning Gorilla Armor 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Screen resolution 3120 x 1440 pixels, 19.5:9, 505 ppi 120Hz refresh rate 2,600 nits peak brightness 3120 x 1440 pixels, 19.5:9 ratio, 512 ppi 120Hz refresh rate 2,600 nits peak brightness Operating system Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 256GB, 512GB Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4 nm) RAM 12GB 12GB Camera 200MP main, f/1.7 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2 10MP telephoto, f/2.4 (3x zoom) 50MP telephoto, f/3.4 (5x zoom) 12MP front, f/2.2 50MP main, f/1.8 12MP ultrawide, f/2.2 10MP telephoto, f/2.4 (3× zoom) 12MP front, f/2.2 Video 8K at 24 / 30fps (main lens only) 4K at 30 / 60fps (all lenses) 4K at 30 / 60 fps (front) 8K at 24 / 30fps (main lens only) 4K at 30 / 60fps (all lenses) 4K at 30 / 60fps (front) Galaxy AI Yes Yes Authentication Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint Ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint Resistance Water, Dust; IP68 Water, Dust; IP68 Battery 5,000 mAh 45W wired charging 15W wireless charging 4.5W reverse wireless charging 4,900 mAh

45W wired charging

15W wireless charging

4.5W reverse wireless charging Network support 5G (sub-6, mmWave) 5G (sub-6, mmWave) Colors Titanium Black Titanium Gray Titanium Violet Titanium Yellow Titanium Green Titanium Blue Titanium Orange Onyx Black Marble Gray Cobalt Violet Amber Yellow Jade Green Sapphire Blue Sandstone Orange S-Pen support Yes No Price From $1,300 From $1,000

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: design and display

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange Andy Boxall / Digital Trends Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are both premium smartphones. However, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has some distinctive features that make it slightly superior to the former. Its titanium body and square edges provide an exquisite look, but the S24 Plus isn’t a slouch in this department, either. It has an aluminum frame instead of titanium, plus flat edges that allow you to easily grip the phone.

On the display front, there are more similarities than differences. The Galaxy S24 Plus features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, while the S24 Ultra has a slightly larger 6.8-inch screen. Both screens have a Quad HD+ resolution (3120 x 1440 pixels) and a peak brightness of 2,600 nits. Both the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra also have variable refresh rates that can go all the way up to 120Hz and all the way down to just 1Hz. No matter which phone you choose, these are both excellent screens.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra has superior Gorilla Armor glass, which is more durable than the Gorilla Victus 2 protection found on the other model. It also allows the S24 Ultra’s display to handle reflections much better than any other phone — and the results are legitimately impressive.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: performance and battery

In the U.S., the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra are powered by the same chipset, a modified Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. This Snapdragon version provides a high-end processor designed for exceptional performance and power efficiency. It uses TSMC’s 4nm process node (N4P). In some locations, however, the Galaxy S24 Plus features Samsung’s in-house Exynos 2400 processor, which many have frowned upon. In the U.S., though, performance on both the S24 Plus and S24 Ultra is excellent. Each phone handles simple tasks and demanding games with ease, and neither one works up too much of a sweat while doing so.

The Galaxy S24 Plus includes a 4,900mAh battery, which is 200mAh larger than the one found on the Galaxy S23 Plus. Our review said battery life was one of the “most impressive qualities” of the Galaxy S24 Plus, which can last up to two days between charges.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery, just like last year’s model. Again, depending on what you’re doing, you can expect to see up to two days of battery life between charges. Both phones also share the same charging capabilities, meaning 45-watt wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: cameras

It’s not surprising that the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a better camera system than the Galaxy S24 Plus, as it is one of the main reasons why the Ultra is more expensive. The Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, just like last year’s model. However, the all-new 50MP telephoto camera now provides 5x and 10x optical quality zoom. On the front, there is a 12MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Plus model’s camera remains unchanged this year. It still has a 50MP primary camera, a 10MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP selfie camera. The cameras on both models are enhanced with software features, and many are now powered by artificial intelligence.

If you want a dependable camera for casual shooting, the Galaxy S24 Plus is no slouch at all in this department. It may not be the most impressive camera suite we’ve ever seen, but all three of its rear cameras (plus the selfie shooter) deliver nice-looking photos. The real advantage of the S24 Ultra comes from its more capable main camera and its enhanced zoom capabilities.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: Galaxy AI and S Pen

Like the Galaxy S24, the Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra include new Galaxy AI features. These start with the Circle to Search tool that allows you to search on your device simply by circling images or text on the screen. For instance, if you circle a picture of a store on your screen, the phone will automatically bring up information about that store, such as its location, reviews, and availability.

The Live Translate feature also has shown great promise. If you’re talking to someone on the phone who speaks a different language, you can use this feature to translate and transcribe what they say in real time. Both phones will display the translation on the screen and provide an audio translation, making communicating with people who speak different languages easy.

Notes Assist lets you quickly summarize text into clear, easy-to-review highlights. This is especially useful when you’re reading a lengthy document or article and want to capture the main points quickly.

Finally, the Generative Edit feature enables you to perform powerful photo-editing tricks on your Galaxy S24. You can move subjects in your photos, remove unwanted objects, and more. This feature is perfect for those who love to take pictures and want to enhance them without using a separate photo-editing app.

Like last year’s models, only the Galaxy S24 Ultra supports Samsung’s S Pen. The stylus lets you interact with the touchscreen more precisely and naturally than using your fingers.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: price and availability

Samsung’s Galaxy S24 Plus and S24 Ultra are the company’s latest flagship smartphones. The Galaxy S24 Plus is available in 256GB and 512GB storage options, and it comes in Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange color options. It starts at $1,000.

On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the most advanced model in the series. It comes in Titanium Black, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, Titanium Yellow, Titanium Green, Titanium Blue, and Titanium Orage color options and is available in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. It starts at $1,300, making it one of the most expensive smartphones on the market.

Galaxy S24 Ultra vs. Galaxy S24 Plus: verdict

The Galaxy S24 Plus and Galaxy S24 Ultra offer similar experiences as they have almost identical displays, chipsets, and software tools. However, if you want the best and most advanced experience, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is the one to go for. It has an all-new titanium body, an improved camera system, and a slightly larger display. It is also the only one available with 1TB of storage.

However, it’s important to also take into account that the Ultra costs $1,300. It’s the most expensive non-folding smartphone you can buy in 2024, and for many people, it may be out of their budget range. The Galaxy S24 Plus is still an expensive phone at $1,000, but is the Ultra really worth an extra $300? Unless you need the bigger screen, better camera zoom, or the S Pen, we’d argue not.

You ultimately can’t go wrong with either phone, as they’re two of the best Android phones you can buy in 2024. What it comes down to is your budget. If you want an all-around flagship Android phone that isn’t outrageously expensive, the S24 Plus is hard to beat. But if you have extra cash to spend and want the best of the best, the S24 Ultra has everything you could ask for — and then some.

