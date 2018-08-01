Digital Trends
Mobile

The Galaxy Tab A 10.5 is cheaper than the Tab S4 with the same screen size

Christian de Looper
By
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 may be getting all the attention, but Samsung also announced another tablet on Wednesday, August 1 — the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5.

The new tablet features a 10.5-inch display, like its more expensive cousin, but that is perhaps the only similarity between the two. Most of the other specs are more midrange, with the tradeoff being that the tablet will likely be far cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S4 — though we don’t know the price of the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 just yet.

Unlike the high-resolution display on the Galaxy Tab S4, the screen on the Galaxy Tab A comes in with a 1,080p display. It also swaps the 4GB of RAM for 3GB and offers 32GB of storage, though thankfully that can be expanded upon with a MicroSD card slot. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, and the tablet doesn’t offer S Pen, an Iris Scanner, or Samsung DeX support. Thankfully, it does have the same 7,300mAh battery, and considering the lower-power processor and lower-resolution display, that should translate to a pretty excellent battery life.

On the back of the tablet, you will find a rear-facing camera that comes in at 8 megapixels, with the front-facing cam offering a 5-megapixel sensor.

Not too much is know about pricing or availability for the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.5 just yet. The tablet was announced in Europe for 330 euros for the Wi-Fi only version, or 390 euros for the LTE version. That equates to around $385 or $455, respectively. Samsung says that while the tablet was announced in other regions, U.S. availability will be announced at a later date. We expect the pricing to be slightly different in the U.S. — after all, almost $400 for a Snapdragon 430-equipped tablet is a little over the top.

This isn’t the first tablet in the Galaxy A series we’ve seen. The new offering joins the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8, which is an even more budget-friendly device that has been out for some time now. Then there’s the Galaxy Tab A 10.1. We assume that the Galaxy Tab A 10.5 will ultimately replace the 10.1, as they’re very similar in size and the Tab A 10.1 is getting a little dated considering its 2016 release date.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Everything you need to know
lg thinq ces 2018
Home Theater

Why learn to use gadgets when they can just learn to help us? Exactly, says LG

Digital Trends sat down with LG Electronics’ president and CTO, I.P. Park, to discuss the company’s investment in AI and two research centers. The goal? To make smart products truly smart.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for August 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Digital Trends Staff
best smartwatches apple watch series 3
Wearables

How to unpair an Apple Watch

Has your Apple Watch seen better days? Do you want to replace it, resell it, or give it to a friend? First, you have to unpair it from your devices and erase the settings. We'll show you exactly how to do it.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Product Review

With the Galaxy Tab S4, Samsung tries to crack the code to tablet productivity

Samsung’s here with a new tablet -- the Galaxy Tab S4. The biggest takeaway is that you can use the company’s Android desktop mode, also known as DeX, right when you connect the tablet to the keyboard cover.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Sprint
Mobile

With Sprint’s flash sale, customers can lease an iPhone 8 for $8 per month

For those looking for a good deal on an iPhone, Sprint recently announced its new flash sale. Until August 9, the carrier is offering the iPhone 8 for $8 per month to new and existing customers.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite films and TV shows but you don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix for iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
how to download songs from spotify iphone stock photo
Emerging Tech

You know that brain-training app you downloaded? It’s probably worthless

The idea of brain-training apps which improve your mental abilities by making you play games sounds almost too good to be true. Sadly, according to a recent study by neuroscientists, it is.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
what is apple carplay new 1
Cars

Want to smarten up your ride? Here’s a list of all the cars with CarPlay support

Wondering if you can connect your iPhone to your car's infotainment center? Apple's CarPlay standard is great, but not all cars are compatible. Thankfully, we've put together a list of all the cars with CarPlay to save you time.
Posted By Ronan Glon
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 review
Mobile

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 vs. Galaxy Tab S3: Android Tablet Showdown

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy Tab S4, and it comes with upgraded power and looks, plus a larger screen. It looks set to take on the world, but first, can it prove itself and beat last year's Galaxy Tab S3?
Posted By Mark Jansen
spotify ipo lifestyle
Mobile

Need some tunes when you’re offline? Here’s how to download songs from Spotify

Did you know you can download up to 3,333 songs on your device with Spotify Premium? The process is incredibly straightforward, too, and literally takes seconds. Here's how to go about doing it.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung takes reservations for Note 9 -- even though it hasn't been announced

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but what will make it stand out in a world filled with great phones? We've got all the rumors here to ensure you're fully prepared ahead of the August 9 announcement.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
snapchat product video guide
Social Media

Snapchat now uses speech recognition to animate your face

Get your tongue back in your mouth -- Snapchat's latest Lenses react instead to a specific keyword. The new Lenses animate after hearing a specific keyword, which Snapchat displays on the screen.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

Samsung's Bixby assistant will come to the Galaxy Tab S4 next year

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 has launched. With the Snapdragon 835, 4GB of RAM, and the option for 256GB of storage, it's a powerful beast. But it's got more than just that up its sleeve. Here's all you need to know.
Posted By Mark Jansen