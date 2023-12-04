 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

This Samsung tablet is under $100, and it’s selling fast

Jennifer Allen
By
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 on
Image used with permission by copyright holder

One of the best tablet deals at Walmart is perfectly aimed at anyone who wants to keep their kids busy during a long journey or just during some downtime at home. Right now, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite for $99 which is a $30 saving on the usual price of $129. A great price among the many Samsung tablet deals going on at the moment, let’s take a deeper look at what it offers.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

You won’t see the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite among the best Android tablets but that isn’t to say it’s not a worthy option for those on a budget. For the price, you get a highly portable 8.7-inch tablet with a sturdy metal frame so that it can handle the occasional knock or drop. It has a simple yet effective resolution of 1340 x 800 and is HD so you can entertain the kids with all their favorite shows or some simple games too. The idea is that the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is designed with entertainment in mind so you can pass it onto a child to entertain them while you focus on whatever you need to get done. 32GB of storage means plenty of room for many apps but you can also extend it via microSD cards.

While the performance isn’t exceptional, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite comes with Android 11 preinstalled which is sufficient for many simple tasks. It also works across all your Galaxy devices so you can use its dynamic interface to treat all your devices as one, providing you have other Samsung devices at home. A long-lasting battery life of up to 10 hours will keep you ticking along nicely, including on the longest of trips. Charging via USB-C, it won’t take long to get back up to scratch thanks to fast charging support.

Related

Simple yet perfect for watching videos, reading books, or playing some older games, the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite is normally priced at $129. Right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $99 so you’re saving $30 off the regular price. Check it out now before the deal ends soon. It’s sure to be a hit with the younger members of your family in particular even if it isn’t one of the best tablets.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals: How to get the phone for free
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 display.

Topping our list of the best folding phones, you can't go wrong with the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 if you want a super stylish yet practical phone that stands out from the crowd. However, it's an expensive phone so if you want to see how you can save on your purchase, keep reading. We've got everything you need to know about all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals going on right now across the internet. Let's get straight to how you could save including discounts, trade-ins, and much more.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 deals at Samsung

Samsung offers a free storage upgrade with select Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 devices so you get 512GB of storage instead of 256GB. It's also possible to get up to $1,000 trade-in credit depending on the phone you're trading in.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals: Get the foldable for free
YouTube Flex mode features on Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5.

Upon launch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 soon found itself a firm favorite among the best folding phones thanks to being extremely well-built, offering great performance, and good cameras. However, just because it's a premium phone doesn't mean you should have to settle for paying premium prices. That's why we've picked out all the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals and listed them below. Available across many different retailers and in various forms like through trade-in deals or simply being cheaper than usual, there's something for everyone here.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 deals at Samsung

Go directly to the source by buying the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 from Samsung, and you can get up to $600 instant trade-in credit. It depends on what phone you're trading in but it's useful if you prefer to go direct.

Read more
Best Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals: How to get the phone for free
Close-up view of the cameras on the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is one of the hottest new phones out there. You can get a good deal on the phone if you look around a bit, with even more coming off if you're willing to sign up for a new line with a different carrier or trade in your old phone. Here's what we've found so far.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 14% discount on the 512GB version of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, bringing the price from $1,380 to $1,180. That's a savings of $200 to get the new phone. This version of the phone is unlocked for any carrier, so you have the freedom to use whatever plan you choose with it.

Read more