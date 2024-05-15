 Skip to main content
Buy this Moto Edge 2023 and get a free Lenovo Android tablet

Android 13 logo on the Motorola Edge (2023).
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Rather than cutting the price on something, Motorola has tossed in a great bonus when you buy the Moto Edge 2023 phone today — a free tablet. Yup, for $600, you can enjoy a Moto Edge 2023 Android phone along with a free Lenovo P11 tablet with keyboard and stylus. The tablet is worth $370, so this is one of the better phone deals available today. If you’re keen to learn more, read on while we take you through what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Moto Edge 2023

Back at launch, we considered the Moto Edge 2023 to be “almost a Google Pixel 8 killer”. Bordering on featuring on our look at the best Android phones, the phone is a great option for many people. It feels great to use thanks to its matte aluminum frame and curved screen. The back is made from vegan leather and feels great to the touch while also grippy. Its screen is a 6.6-inch pOLED panel with 2400 x 1080 resolution, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness, while there’s a 144Hz refresh rate. It looks great with vibrant colors and plenty of brightness.

For power, there’s the MediaTek Dimensity 7030 chipset which is great for ensuring apps open quickly and even gaming is smooth sailing here. Continuing its run to become one of the best phones, it also has decent battery life of up to about a day and a half depending on how you use it. The only flaw here is its camera setup which is pretty slow. At least it has a 50MP main camera and 13Mp ultra wide lens, along with a 32MP selfie camera.

Besides the Moto Edge 2023, you also get the Lenovo P11 tablet which offers a stunning design, and excellent performance and battery life. It also has great accessories including a keyboard and stylus so you can use it like a laptop. It’s a great bonus if you’re already planning on buying a new phone.

Right now, you can buy the Moto Edge 2023 for $600 at Motorola directly and gain the Lenovo P11 tablet entirely for free along the way. The deal is likely to be time-limited so be sure to check it out as soon as possible so you don’t miss out.

