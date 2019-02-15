Digital Trends
Mobile

Stop buying old tablets, says Samsung, buy the new Galaxy Tab S5e instead

Andy Boxall
By
samsung galaxy tab s5e news gold

According to Samsung, it’s aging Galaxy Tab S2 and Tab S3 tablets still sell well, as they fill a void for those not wanting to splash out on the expensive Galaxy Tab S4, but still want a strong tablet at a decent price. To ensure these people don’t have to make do with an older device, it has introduced the new Galaxy Tab S5e. The “E” in the name stands for Essential, which Samsung says denotes that it’s still a premium product, just with a more affordable price attached.

What strikes you first is the look. It’s not only minimalist and attractive, with a new metal unibody design, but it’s also Samsung’s thinnest and lightest tablet yet. It’s just 5.5mm thin, which is an outrageous reduction in thickness from the already slim 7.1mm of the S4. The weight is also down from the S4’s 482 grams to just 399 grams for the S5e. This makes it more manageable, and more comfortable to hold for extended periods of time. It comes in grey, black, or gold.

Entertainment, and Bixby

Made for entertainment, the Super AMOLED screen measures 10.5 inches, has a 16:10 ratio, and a 2,560 x 1,600 pixel resolution, providing an 83 percent screen-to-body ratio. On the body are four speakers with an interesting and helpful feature — the audio is optimized depending on whether you’re holding it in landscape or portrait orientation. No more messy stereo separation here, plus there’s Dolby Atmos support with AKG audio enhancements too.

Samsung is also pushing its artificially intelligent assistant Bixby more in 2019, and the S5e is the first tablet to come with Bixby Assistant. The tablet listens for the Hi Bixby wake-word using far field microphones, and provides access to Quick Commands to alter settings or start apps, or call up features like the weather. New for the Tab S5e is the ability to control SmartThings Internet-of-Things devices with Bixby, with tasks augmented by a new Bixby-enhanced SmartThings app for tablets.

Accessories, and tech specs

samsung galaxy tab s5e news black silver

If you want to purchase accessories for your Galaxy Tab S5e, Samsung will offer a $130 keyboard case, and a Samsung DeX dock. This increases the tablet’s usefulness for those who want to use it for productivity, and it features the same capabilities as a DeX docked Tab S4, along with the same PC-like desktop menu system. However, the Tab S5e’s smaller Snapdragon 670 processor may not support multi-tasking as effectively, and it doesn’t support the S Pen stylus either.

Other technical features include 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage capacity, a fingerprint sensor, a 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel front cam, Android 9.0 Pie, plus a 7,040mAh battery good for about 14 hours of media playback. Interestingly, the tablet can also make and receive calls, and be used to send messages when linked through a Samsung account connected to your Samsung smartphone. We’ve seen this call and message integration work well on Apple products. They don’t need to be in close proximity either: For example if you leave your phone at home, any calls are routed through Samsung’s servers from the tablet and placed normally.

Price and release

The Galaxy Tab S5e will cost $400, and fits in between the $330 Tab A 10.5 and the $650 Galaxy Tab S4 in Samsung’s current Android tablet range. It moves up from the purely entertainment-focused Tab A, but doesn’t quite reach the full productivity experience offered by the Tab S4. Samsung is also targeting its smartphone owners by providing more reasons to buy a Samsung tablet — the calls, SmartThings integration, and Bixby — rather than buying an Apple iPad, for example.

Samsung says the Tab S5e will be available between April and June this year, with cellular models coming to U.S. carriers later in the year.

Don't Miss

The best dating apps for 2019
vuzix blade smartglasses impressions feat
Wearables

To be blunt, the Vuzix Blade smartglasses just don’t cut it

We tried out the Vuzix Blade to find out if it’s worth shelling out $1,000 for smartglasses. Are these augmented reality, Android-powered glasses really ready for primetime or just an expensive gimmick that no one really needs?
Posted By Simon Hill
sony wena wrist pro active news watch strap
Wearables

Sony’s weird Wena isn’t a smartwatch, it’s a smart watch strap

Sony's Wena smart watch straps have been around since 2015; but the company has now decided to launch them outside of Japan, starting with the U.K.. The straps convert traditional watch straps into smart watches.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Mobile

Need a date for Valentine's Day? Cozy up with the best dating apps of 2019

Everyone knows online dating can be stressful, time-consuming, and downright awful. Check out our top picks for the best dating apps, so you can streamline the process and find the right date, whatever you're looking for.
Posted By Mark Jansen
lg g7 thinq review
Mobile

Love music? For audiophiles, the LG G8 ThinQ may be the best phone ever made

LG is expected to release a successor to the LG G7 ThinQ, possibly called the LG G8 ThinQ, this year and rumors about it are already spreading. Here's everything we know about it so far.
Posted By Andy Boxall, Mark Jansen
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Mobile

Smartwatch sales soared in 2018, with Apple leading the charge

The NPD Group, a market research organization, has reported smartwatch sales soared in 2018. Apple is leading the charge, but it's clear there's still room in the market for competitors, as Samsung and Fitbit also did well.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google love playmoji pack pixel
Mobile

Love Playmoji pack adds animated Valentine’s stickers to your Pixel photos

Valentine's Day is here, and to celebrate, Google has added the "Love Playmoji" pack to the Playground feature on its Google Pixel camera. The new feature will add cute AR-driven extras to your Pixel photos.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Product Review

Nokia’s 3.1 Plus is an affordable phone that’s crippled by its camera

The Nokia 3.1 Plus is HMD Global’s first smartphone to be sold by a U.S. carrier in-store. It’s only available on Cricket Wireless right now, which underlines its focus on affordability. Should you buy a phone this affordable?
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
qualcomm
Business

Apple loses battle to use Intel modems in Germany in latest clash with Qualcomm

Apple is following the Federal Trade Commission's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Mobile

Happy Valentine’s Day! Coffee Meets Bagel dating app data may have been breached

Are you planning on using Coffee Meets Bagel to find love on Valentine's Day? If you've been using the app for a while, you'll probably want to change your password -- the company said a data breach may have taken place before May 2018.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Apple iPhone X Review
Mobile

Worried about extra data charges? Here's how to check your usage on an iPhone

It's common to get a little nervous about nearing data limits. Keep your peace of mind by checking how much data your iPhone is using. Our guide on how to check data usage on an iPhone helps you stay in control.
Posted By Simon Hill
Focals by North
Mobile

North Focals smartglasses discount cuts the price by a massive $400

Canadian startup North is hoping smartglasses will be the next big wearable. After announcing its new Focals smartglasses in late 2018, the company opened product showrooms in Brooklyn and Toronto and has made its first shipment.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Samsung Project Valley
Mobile

New Apple patent hints clamshell-style foldable phone may be in the works

Apple has filed a patent for a foldable phone that suggests the company could be following in the footsteps of the likes of Samsung and Huawei. The patent describes a clamshell-style foldable phone with two separate sections.
Posted By Christian de Looper
what a next generation 5g phone will look like qualcomm ignacio contreras feat
Mobile

Exclusive: Take a look at what a next-generation 5G phone will look like

With 5G phones debuting at MWC in mere days, there is discussion about whether they will be clunky bricks that die after a few hours? A reference design from Qualcomm offerrs a glimpse of the future: This is what 5G phones will look like.
Posted By Jeremy Kaplan
Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro
Mobile

Xiaomi Mi 9 will be one of the first phones with the monster new Snapdragon 855 chip

Xiaomi's next major smartphone release will be the Mi 9, and the company hasn't held back in giving us a good look at the phone, revealing the design, the camera, and a stunning color.
Posted By Andy Boxall