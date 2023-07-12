 Skip to main content
Samsung just knocked $100 off the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen

Samsung has its own sales event to rival the Prime Day deals we’re seeing over at Amazon. Because of that, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $430 so you’re saving $100 off the usual price. One of the better Prime Day tablet deals around at the moment, it’s ideal for anyone seeking a well-made Android tablet for less. The deal is likely to end very soon so here’s what you need to know if you’re considering tapping the buy button.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

Samsung dominates the best Android tablets field so while the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE might not feature on our list of the best tablets, it’s still very much worth considering. It has a huge 12.4-inch LCD screen so you can easily see what you’re doing. It makes it the perfect device for browsing the internet, doing a little work, or even partaking in some gaming. The size saves you from needing to grab your laptop instead and is far more portable.

The Qualcomm SM7225 Octa-core processor is pretty powerful so it can cope with gaming or streaming all your favorite shows across. Again, that big screen is going to make Netflix look excellent on the move.

If you want to take a few snaps, you can, thanks to the rear camera being an 8MP Son y IMX355 with a f/1.9 28mm lens. There’s also auto-focus support for saving you some effort while it has a portrait mode and a night mode too. The front camera is a 5MP lens so you can easily take video calls with loved ones or work colleagues. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE also bundles in an S Pen so you can write, draw, click, or tap without needing to rely on your fingers to be accurate as you work. It’s ideal for sketching out designs. Throw in long battery life and a sleek design, and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is super appealing to anyone who wants a reliable Android tablet.

Usually priced at $530, you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE from Samsung direct for $430. A saving of $100 is certainly pretty good and unlikely to stay for long. Buy it today if you know it’s the Android tablet for you.

