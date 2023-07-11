 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save 30% on this ultra rugged Samsung tablet for Prime Day

Andrew Morrisey
By
Two Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pros in the sand.

Landing what could be one of the best Prime Day tablet deals is a cinch today with the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro. This super rugged tablet is seeing a discounted price $532. This is a savings of $227, as it would regularly set you back $759. This is a good piece of tech to pounce on if any of the other Prime Day deals aren’t providing what you’re looking for. This is the lowest price of the year for the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro, making it a great option if you’re looking for a capable tablet and aren’t happy with the prices of the best tablets.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro

Samsung is one of the most well known names in electronic devices. When it comes to tablets, its top competition is the Apple iPad, though even the best iPads aren’t particularly known for their ruggedness. This is where a tablet like the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro makes a name for itself. While a Samsung model like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be the king of Samsung’s tablet lineup, the TabActive4 Pro is the tablet you should consider if you find yourself putting your electronics through their physical paces often. The durable design of the TabActive4 Pro includes defense against extreme hot and cold temperatures, drops, spills, and an IP68 rating that stands up to dust and water.

While its durability can be attractive for users like photographers, scientists and athletes, the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro has a lot of features everyday tablet users will appreciate. It has a long lasting battery that will last through a full work day, and this model discounted for Prime Day has LTE connectivity. You’ll need to set it up with a carrier for LTE service, but this is an unlocked model, which allows you to use it with the carrier of your choice. The 10.1-inch screen is good for breaking in with any of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more.

Related

If you’re looking to grab some savings on a tablet that can compete with many of the best Android tablets, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro. It’s currently marked down to $532 for Prime Day, which is a savings of $227 from its regular price of $759 and the lowest price it’s seen all year.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Get 3 months of Audible Plus for free with this early Prime Day deal
The Audible app on a smartphone showing an audiobook, with a pair of headphones and an Amazon Echo Dot alongside.

While we haven't quite reached the big event itself, that hasn't stopped early Prime Day deals emerging, and we don't just mean physical items either. For instance, right now, you can sign up for Audible Premium Plus and gain three months entirely for free. After the three months expire, you pay $15 per month but there's nothing stopping you from canceling the subscription before then. All you need is to be a new customer and an existing Prime member. Keen to know if it's worth it for you? Let's take a look.

Why you should sign up for Audible Premium
Audible has been around for a long time, even before it became part of Amazon. Its library offers thousands of audio programs including audiobooks, podcasts, and a bunch more things you can listen to. While it's possible to buy individual items, a smarter system is to sign up for Audible Premium Plus. Audible Premium Plus gives you unlimited on-demand access to all kinds of audiobooks and Audible Originals. You can check out popular series like Harry Potter, or listen to Jennette McCurdy's popular memoir, I'm Glad My Mom Died. As well as that, there are plenty of original recordings like Kevin Hart's Monsters and How to Tame Them which is only available on Audible.

Read more
Netflix for books: Get 3 months of Kindle Unlimited for free right now
Kindle Unlimited service

One of the best early Prime Day deals is perfect for those who love to read. Right now, you can sign up for three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely for free. All you need to be is a new customer to Kindle Unlimited and an existing Prime membership. From there, you get three months of Kindle Unlimited and it won't cost a cent. Just remember to cancel before the three months is up to avoid spending $12 a month on the service. Want to know more about Kindle Unlimited? Keep reading.

Why you should sign up for Kindle Unlimited
Kindle Unlimited is the perfect service for book lovers. It basically works like a virtual library. You can check out up to 10 e-books, audiobooks, or comic books at any one time. You can also take advantage of extensive magazine subscriptions to titles like Women's Health, Stuff, and Good Housekeeping. You can borrow titles as often as you like because there are no due dates. You just need to swap them around once you hit your ten.

Read more
Don’t miss this deal on the (unannounced) Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
A person holding the open Galaxy Z Fold 4.

We've spotted one of the best phone deals for anyone who likes to plan ahead with absolutely no risk involved. Right now, you can hand over your name and email address to Samsung and in exchange, you get $50 in Samsung credit when you preorder its forthcoming Galaxy phones and its Galaxy Watches and Tabs. The weird part? None of these products have been announced yet with the next Unpacked event taking place on July 26. However, we're expecting to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5, and new tablets and watches to be announced here. There's literally no harm in signing up given there's nothing to pay but you get $50 of Samsung credit when you do pre-order in the future. Here's what else you need to know.

Why you should consider the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5

Read more