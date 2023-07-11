Landing what could be one of the best Prime Day tablet deals is a cinch today with the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro. This super rugged tablet is seeing a discounted price $532. This is a savings of $227, as it would regularly set you back $759. This is a good piece of tech to pounce on if any of the other Prime Day deals aren’t providing what you’re looking for. This is the lowest price of the year for the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro, making it a great option if you’re looking for a capable tablet and aren’t happy with the prices of the best tablets.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro

Samsung is one of the most well known names in electronic devices. When it comes to tablets, its top competition is the Apple iPad, though even the best iPads aren’t particularly known for their ruggedness. This is where a tablet like the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro makes a name for itself. While a Samsung model like the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra may be the king of Samsung’s tablet lineup, the TabActive4 Pro is the tablet you should consider if you find yourself putting your electronics through their physical paces often. The durable design of the TabActive4 Pro includes defense against extreme hot and cold temperatures, drops, spills, and an IP68 rating that stands up to dust and water.

While its durability can be attractive for users like photographers, scientists and athletes, the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro has a lot of features everyday tablet users will appreciate. It has a long lasting battery that will last through a full work day, and this model discounted for Prime Day has LTE connectivity. You’ll need to set it up with a carrier for LTE service, but this is an unlocked model, which allows you to use it with the carrier of your choice. The 10.1-inch screen is good for breaking in with any of the best new movies to stream on Netflix, Hulu, Prime, Max, and more.

If you’re looking to grab some savings on a tablet that can compete with many of the best Android tablets, look no further than the Samsung Galaxy TabActive4 Pro. It’s currently marked down to $532 for Prime Day, which is a savings of $227 from its regular price of $759 and the lowest price it’s seen all year.

