Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 is right around the corner, and it’s set to bring with it some of the best and most interesting phones of the year. The event is usually where Samsung unveils its latest Note device, and this year that means we’ll finally get to see the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 in all of its glory. But it’s likely we’ll see other devices at the event.

Rumors have been flowing, and Samsung has been teasing. We’ve been following the rumors and the teasers for the past few months to get an idea of what we should expect from the event. Here’s everything we think we’ll see at Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will be the main event at Galaxy Unpacked 2020, and it’s likely to be one of the best phones of the year. Plenty of rumors have made their way online regarding the device, including rumors related to the design and performance of the phone.

The phone is likely to offer a similar design compared to last year’s Galaxy Note 10, however, it will offer a rectangular camera bump, bringing the overall design more in line with the rest of Samsung’s lineup. The phone will also come in a new color called Mystic Bronze, a color that’s been part of the teasers for Galaxy Unpacked.

The Galaxy Note 20 may end up coming in two different sizes, including a standard-size Galaxy Note 20, and a larger Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. The standard phone may offer a smaller 6.7-inch display, while the larger Galaxy note Ultra will likely offer a 6.9-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

Perhaps even more interesting than the Galaxy Note 20 could be a new Galaxy Fold. A teaser that Samsung sent out for the Galaxy Unpacked event suggests that the company will also unveil the Galaxy Fold 2, a follow-up to the original Galaxy Fold.

It’s likely that the new device will be a whole lot better than the previous-generation foldable phone. Notably, the device will reportedly swap out the tiny front screen for a full-size one with minimal bezels. On top of that, the company may get rid of the display notch in favor of a punch-hole cutout.

Under the hood, it’s expected that the Galaxy Fold 2 will offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus processor, coupled with either 256GB or 512GB or storage. It should also support 5G networks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 is considered one of the best non-Apple Watch models, and it looks like Samsung will release a follow-up at Galaxy Unpacked. The new device will offer a physical rotating bezel and two buttons for controlling the software, and it may come in two different sizes.

Even more important than the overall design is that the device will offer fitness tracking features, like an IP68 water resistance, a heart rate monitor, ECG sensors, and a blood pressure monitor.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung is also prepping something to rival Apple’s AirPods, and a number of leaks of the so-called Galaxy Buds Live have appeared online. The earbuds will offer a bean-shaped design that will ensure they can sit in your ear instead of protruding. Not only that, but they’ll also reportedly offer built-in microphones for noise cancellation and calls, which could put them in direct competition with the Apple AirPods.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

While not as explicitly part of the teaser that Samsung showed off, some expect that the Galaxy Tab S7 will also show up at Galaxy Unpacked. The device will reportedly come in two variants — a Galaxy Tab S7 and a Galaxy Tab S7+, the latter of which will offer a larger display and higher resolution. Both models should offer a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, coupled with 6GB of RAM, and they may both have a microSD card slot to expand upon the built-in storage. Last but not least, Samsung will reportedly include an S Pen in the box with the tablet.

