  1. Mobile

New Galaxy Z Fold 2 foldable phone has edge-to-edge screens inside and out

By

Samsung is proving that its serious about foldable phones. The company announced its third such device, the Galaxy Z Fold2, at the Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. It follows the most recent Galaxy Z Flip smartphone, but is actually a successor to the original Galaxy Fold, as it folds like a book rather than a clamshell. It’s a significant upgrade too, as Samsung has responded to the main complaint we had about the first version — the size of the outer screen.

When the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is folded up, the outer screen now has an edge-to-edge design and measures 6.2-inches. The original Galaxy Fold’s screen was just 4.6-inches and had sizable bezels above and below it, making using it awkward. Unfold the phone and the inner screen now measures 7.6-inches — up from 7.3-inches on the original — and has lost the notch in the top corner. The selfie cameras are now housed in an Infinity-O hole-punch on both the inner and outer screens.

While Samsung has announced the Galaxy Z Fold 2, it has not shared all the details yet. We don’t know what processor is inside, or the camera array either. We do know it will come in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze, a color that looks superb on the new Galaxy Note 20 series, and also that Samsung has teamed up with fashion house Thom Browne to create a limited edition model. Samsung also collaborated with Thom Browne for the Galaxy Z Flip, releasing a special edition in a custom color scheme earlier this year.

Crucially, we don’t know how much Samsung will charge for the Galaxy Z Fold 2. The Galaxy Fold cost $1,980 when it was eventually launched in 2019, after a series of issues delayed the phone’s release. The Galaxy Z Flip costs less at $1,380. We’d like the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to come in somewhere in-between these two prices, but with the advancements in technology, it’s possible this new phone will be even more expensive than the original.

Samsung isn’t the first to release a folding smartphone with an edge-to-edge screen on the outside. Huawei’s Mate X and Mate Xs use a different folding design that utilizes a single screen that folds together in the middle, so the same display is used when the device is open and closed. The Mate Xs is not officially available in the U.S.

We’ll update this story as soon as more details are available.

Editors' Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: Everything announced so far

samsung galaxy unpacked 2020 everything revealed what to expect main

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020

samsung galaxy note 20 render leak news back side

Best smartphone deals for August 2020: iPhone, Samsung, and Google Pixel

note 10 plus,oneplus 7t, pixel 4 xl, iphone 11 pro

These are the best Samsung Galaxy deals for August 2020

six months galaxy fold good news z flip closed screen on

Here’s a list of portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

portable tech gadgets - Anker car charger

These are the best Samsung deals for August 2020

person holding galaxy buds and galaxy phone

11 hidden iOS 13 features you need to know about

iPhones may soon function as payment terminals with new Apple acquisition

Prime Day Apple Watch Price Predictions 2020: Series 3 and Series 5

How to add your email account to an iPhone

6 key Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra features that elevate its performance — and price

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra hands-on camera closeup

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: 10 key settings to change

samsung galaxy s20 ultra hands on features price photos release date camera lenses

The best Huawei Mate 30 Pro cases

huawei mate 30 pro review pocket

How to find your own phone number on iOS or Android

The Google Pixel 4a will finally be revealed today