Samsung to unveil five new devices at Galaxy Unpacked event

Samsung will reveal five new power devices at this summer’s Galaxy Unpacked, according to a company blog post on Monday, July 20.

These new products are a part of Samsung’s new mission to provide “mobile experiences that flow seamlessly and continuously wherever we go,” said Samsung president and head of mobile communications Roh Tae-moon.

While Roh did tease the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, he did not confirm if the phone would be launched during the Galaxy Unpacked event.

“(These devices) combine power with seamless functionality, whether you’re at work or play, at home or away. In the Next Normal, you will be empowered to live life to the fullest with these devices in your hand (and in your ears, and on your wrist),” Roh said on Monday.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Galaxy’s Unpacked event will be livestreamed from South Korea on August 5, 2020. Viewers can watch the “virtual experience” online at Samsung.com at 10 a.m. ET.

