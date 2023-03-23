 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Could this be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has drawn closer, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding what the new foldable will look like. Now, we may be one step closer to solving that mystery.

Recent concept images shared by Technizo Concept and YouTuber Super Roader aim to give fans an idea of what to expect when the Z Fold 5 is officially revealed, or when leaked renders inevitably start to surface. Before viewing the concept images, it’s important to remember that they’re just that: a concept. There’s nothing official about what Technizo Concept has made; they’re not leaked renders or official stills. Instead, the renders provide a look into what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could look like based on information that’s leaked so far, as well as recent trends in Samsung hardware.

Related Videos
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 - 갤럭시폴드5

The concept images that the YouTuber shared are pretty impressive, giving the Z Fold 5 a look that’s relatively similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, thanks to the three vertical camera bumps on its rear. The two main differences between the concept images and the Z Fold 4 are that the cameras are now unbound from a raised island, and the hinge seems to be updated to allow the smartphone to lay completely flat when folded.

Related
1 of 4
Concept render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Technizo Concept/Super Roader
Concept render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Technizo Concept/Super Roader
Concept render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Technizo Concept/Super Roader
Concept render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Technizo Concept/Super Roader

While there are plenty of rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to be excited about, the new hinge that eliminates the gap between pieces when folded is something that fans of Samsung’s foldables have been wanting for a while. When seen in the concept renders, it looks striking and like it’ll be much more compact when folded than any of Samsung’s previous offerings. Based on the concept images (as well as other leaks), it seems to be all but confirmed that a new hinge is coming.

The concept images look great, and because they’re based on leaked hardware specs and other rumors, it seems like they might be pretty spot-on. Technizo Concept has created plenty of concept images for yet-to-be-revealed smartphones that have been pretty accurate, so it won’t come as much of a surprise if the Z Fold 5 looks strikingly similar to the concept images when it’s finally revealed in full. However, there’s still the chance that the finalized Z Fold 5 could sport some notable differences when it launches.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
iPhone 15: release date and price predictions, leaks, rumors, and more
iPhone 15 render by 4RMD

As great as the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are, they're both already a few months old at this point, and the rumors about the iPhone 15 are well underway. We still have several months before the iPhone 15 models drop, though, as Apple usually makes iPhone announcements in the fall. In other words, there's still a lot of time for rumors to circulate around the internet.

We're keeping all of the reports and rumors of the iPhone 15 here in a single place for your convenience, but do remember to keep in mind that these are all still just speculation. Nothing is final until Apple confirms it during an official announcement. Still, a lot of the rumors give us an idea of what to expect each year, which is unfortunate if you like surprises. Here's everything we know of the iPhone 15 so far!
iPhone 15: models

Read more
These Android apps are spying on you — and there’s no easy way to stop them
Illustration of a giant eye stalking through a phone

Android’s security woes need no introduction, but another threat that hasn’t received its fair share of awareness relates to spyware and stalkerware apps. These apps can secretly be installed on a victim’s phone to monitor their activity and can be exploited to harass victims of domestic abuse and engage in online stalking. All someone needs is physical access to the victim's phone to install these apps, which is not too difficult in cases of domestic abuse.

Call it an app-fueled version of AirTag stalking, but on steroids, because these spyware apps can steal everything including messages, call logs, emails, photos, and videos. Some can even activate the microphone and the camera, and secretly transfer these recordings to a remote server where the abuser can access it. Since Google Play's policies don't allow stalking apps, these apps are sold via third-party websites and need to be sideloaded.

Read more
The Galaxy Z Flip 5 may get a feature we’ve never seen before
Render of the Galaxy Z Flip 5 with two cover screens.

As we get closer to the launch of the Galaxy Z Flip 5, details have started surfacing more regularly. In February, we learned that the cover display will be much larger than the one found on the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Now, rumors seem to suggest that the new foldable will be the first of its kind sporting two discrete cover displays.

According to renders shared in a recent video by mobile insider SuperRoader, the Galaxy Z Flip 5's dual cover screens will greatly differentiate the foldable from the rest of its kind. The two screens are vastly different in size, and seem to serve two distinct functions.

Read more