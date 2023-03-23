Could this be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5?

As the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 has drawn closer, there’s been plenty of speculation regarding what the new foldable will look like. Now, we may be one step closer to solving that mystery.

Recent concept images shared by Technizo Concept and YouTuber Super Roader aim to give fans an idea of what to expect when the Z Fold 5 is officially revealed, or when leaked renders inevitably start to surface. Before viewing the concept images, it’s important to remember that they’re just that: a concept. There’s nothing official about what Technizo Concept has made; they’re not leaked renders or official stills. Instead, the renders provide a look into what the Galaxy Z Fold 5 could look like based on information that’s leaked so far, as well as recent trends in Samsung hardware.

The concept images that the YouTuber shared are pretty impressive, giving the Z Fold 5 a look that’s relatively similar to its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 4, thanks to the three vertical camera bumps on its rear. The two main differences between the concept images and the Z Fold 4 are that the cameras are now unbound from a raised island, and the hinge seems to be updated to allow the smartphone to lay completely flat when folded.

While there are plenty of rumors surrounding the Galaxy Z Fold 5 to be excited about, the new hinge that eliminates the gap between pieces when folded is something that fans of Samsung’s foldables have been wanting for a while. When seen in the concept renders, it looks striking and like it’ll be much more compact when folded than any of Samsung’s previous offerings. Based on the concept images (as well as other leaks), it seems to be all but confirmed that a new hinge is coming.

The concept images look great, and because they’re based on leaked hardware specs and other rumors, it seems like they might be pretty spot-on. Technizo Concept has created plenty of concept images for yet-to-be-revealed smartphones that have been pretty accurate, so it won’t come as much of a surprise if the Z Fold 5 looks strikingly similar to the concept images when it’s finally revealed in full. However, there’s still the chance that the finalized Z Fold 5 could sport some notable differences when it launches.

