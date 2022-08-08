Samsung’s next foldable might be a ‘Galaxy Z Tab’ tablet

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Samsung might also be working on a Galaxy Z Tab. That’s according to a report from a relatively new tipster, Ianzuk, on the Korean site Naver. This follows a GizChina report from last year which claimed that Samsung had been working on a triple foldable Galaxy Tab for a 2022 or later launch.

The as yet unnamed tablet, tentatively being called the Z Tab, would be the first of its kind. It is said to be a trifold tablet, which means it folds in three ways — as a phone, tablet, and an even larger tablet — all blended into one device.

Samsung is known for pushing boundaries, and the company has pushed the foldable form factor forward in such a manner that even skeptics are now convinced they have a place somewhere in the smartphone market. Now it’s poised to do the same for tablets. Foldables make a lot more sense for tablets You’re not going from small screen to big screen, but from a big screen to a bigger screen. If it can go smaller and get almost like the Fold when closed, that would be all the better. To put it another way, it’ll be more akin to the Z Flip in terms of transitioning between modes than the Z Fold. There are also a lot of potential uses for a foldable tablet.

As for when this tablet is launching, it could be any time. A GizChina report placed the earliest launch date in the first quarter of 2022, which has long since passed. Tthis newest report says Samsung plans to announce it to the world along with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. An announcement could be made in 2022 prior to the official finalization and launch it in the same manner as the Pixel 7, or Samsung could break the news at its first Unpacked event of 2023, with a launch later in the year. That will allow the soon-to-be-launched Flip and Fold 4 time to breathe while injecting some life into online discourse of foldables.

