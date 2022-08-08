How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2022

It’s that time of year again. Summer is quickly winding down, fall will be here before you know it, and Samsung’s getting ready to host another Unpacked event. Samsung usually holds two Unpacked events throughout the year — one in January or February for its Galaxy S lineup, and another in August. August Unpacked events used to be a showcase for the Galaxy Note family, but for the last couple of years, it’s been where Samsung goes all-in on Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip foldables.

Unpacked August 2022 won’t be any different. If you’re eager to see what Samsung has up its sleeve for the second half of the year, here’s how you can watch Samsung’s next Unpacked event live as it happens.

How to watch Galaxy Unpacked August 2022

The best place to watch Galaxy Unpacked August 2022 will be from Samsung’s official YouTube channel. Similar to the past few Unpacked events, Samsung is sticking to a virtual-only format for Unpacked August 2022. While some companies are moving back to big in-person gatherings, Samsung’s staying with virtual shindigs for now.

Unpacked August 2022 kicks off on Wednesday, August 10, at 9:00 a.m. ET / 6:00 a.m. PT. You can watch it by heading to Samsung’s YouTube channel on your phone, tablet, computer, smart TV, etc. Alternatively, you can click/tap the video player above and watch it right here once it’s showtime.

Samsung’s Unpacked events typically last a little over an hour, so the August 2022 one should end around 10:00 am ET / 7:00 am PT. If you can’t catch Unpacked August 2022 live as it happens, Samsung will upload an on-demand version later in the day that you can watch whenever you’d like.

What we expect Samsung to announce

As the story often goes, we already have a good idea of what to expect from this latest Unpacked event. Samsung devices are notorious for leaking in droves before their formal unveiling, and this latest roundup of gadgets is no different.

The stars of Unpacked August 2022 will likely be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4. Neither phone is expected to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor, but there are some important changes that have us excited. For the Z Fold 4, rumor has it that it’ll have a much less noticeable crease than what’s visible on the Z Fold 3. We may also get slimmer bezels around the inner display, a wider cover display, and a lighter overall body for better portability.

It’s a similar story for the Z Flip 4. The most exciting rumored update is a larger cover display on the front of the phone — potentially 2 inches or larger compared to the Z Flip 3’s 1.9-inch cover screen. Rumors also suggest a less drastic crease, a slightly thicker profile, and a vast array of color choices at launch. Samsung launched its Bespoke Edition for the Flip 3 a few months after its release, and the Z Flip 4 should get the same treatment right from day one.

Also on the docket are new smartwatches — more specifically, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The standard Galaxy Watch 5 should look a lot like the Watch 4. It’s rumored to come in 40mm and 44mm sizes with 1.19-inch and 1.36-inch AMOLED displays, respectively. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will only be available in one size, likely 44mm. The biggest change for the Watch 5 series is the reported absence of an interactive bezel. The Galaxy Watch 4 offered a touch-sensitive surface around the screen for navigating menus, while the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic featured a physically rotating bezel. The Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are both expected to remove this functionality.

And, last but not least, Unpacked August 2022 should give us a new pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds. Likely called the ‘Galaxy Buds 2 Pro’ or ‘Galaxy Buds Pro 2,’ the new earbuds will be a successor to last year’s Galaxy Buds Pro. The rumor mill claims we’ll get improved noise cancellation, 10mm drivers for higher-quality audio, faster charging, and a more rounded design.

