Internet-free Samsung Galaxy J2 Pro aimed toward keeping students on task

Samsung has announced the launch of its Galaxy J2 Pro smartphone in South Korea. The device supports all the basic functions of a phone such as calling and texting, but it can’t connect to 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, or Wi-Fi.

The Internet-free device is geared mainly toward students who need to focus on studying without any distractions. Not being able to constantly access the outside world on their phone — whether it’s social media, games, or even a web browser — might make it easier for them to stay on task. But it can also be an option for people who don’t need to access the internet from their smartphones and only need to make phone calls or send text messages.

In terms of specs, the Galaxy J2 Pro comes with a 5-inch QHD Super AMOLED display, along with an 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera. Under the hood, is a 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 1.5GB of RAM, and a 2,600mAh replaceable battery. For storage, the device also has a microSD slot.

The Galaxy J2 Pro is available in two colors — black and gold — and costs $190 U.S. When it comes to aesthetics, it’s curved design and glossy look doesn’t make it seem too outdated in comparison to other budget phones.

There’s not much else to the device other than an offline “Diodict4” electronic dictionary application that can be used for foreign language learning. Other features include a calendar app, an FM radio, and a calculator. While there is an LTE modem in the phone, it’s disabled for any tasks other than calling or texting people, The Verge notes. But you can choose a data plan that puts a limit on how many texts you’re able to send out.

Samsung is also currently running a special promotion in honor of the new device for students between the ages of 18 and 21. Once students have completed the College Scholastic Ability Test — a college-entrance exam taken in South Korea — after 2019 and 2020, they’ll be able to trade in their Galaxy J2 Pro for a Galaxy S, Note, or A Series phone — as long as it was released after 2018.