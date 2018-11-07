Digital Trends
Mobile

Samsung cleans up its Android interface with new One UI skin

Christian de Looper
By
Samsung One UI

Details about Samsung’s upcoming foldable phone may have stolen the show at the Samsung Developer Conference keynote, but Samsung had some other news to show off. Namely, the company took the wraps off of a new Android skin for its phones going forward. The new skin is called One UI and apart from the sweet visual aspects it has on offer, it could make using your phone that little bit easier.

We were able to check out One UI for ourselves at the Samsung Developer Conference, and can confirm that the overall experience seemed very clean and stripped back. It’s not quite on the same level as stock Android — it still has Samsung apps and services — but compared to Samsung Experience, it’s much more basic, which is a good thing.

1 of 5
Samsung One UI 1
Samsung One UI 5
Samsung One UI 4
Samsung One UI 3
Samsung One UI 2

In One UI, Samsung seems to be prioritizing being able to use your phone with one hand. Most of Samsung’s apps had the majority of their controls at the bottom of the user interface, with other information — that you might not want or need to interact with — being found at the top. For example, when you open the Settings app, the top third of the interface simply says “Settings,” and offers a small button to activate search in the app. Scroll down, and the app will start to use that space — but the advantage is that it’s easy to tap a menu item with one hand. Other apps featured a similar layout, including the Clock app and Photos app.

We also saw a new “Dark Mode,” which gives apps a black background to make it easier to read elements on the screen in the dark without straining your eyes. Speaking of background colors, Samsung is also making the experience between software and hardware a little more uniform by color-matching aspects of the interface with the color of the phone itself. So, for example, if you buy a purple phone, you’ll find different purple user interface elements too.

Other changes to the software are less subtle. For example, in the Messages app the app will be split into two sections — a preview section and an “interaction area.” With these two sections, you’ll be able to select what messages you want to read, which will appear in the viewing area without opening a new screen.

While initially it wasn’t quite clear, Samsung confirmed to us that One UI is indeed aimed at being the successor to Samsung Experience, which is itself the successor to TouchWiz. It’s clear that Samsung has put a lot of work into creating a clean interface since the days of TouchWiz.

Samsung’s One UI will be available to the Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, and Note 9 in early January, and will presumably show up in Samsung’s other phones going forward.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Samsung foldable phone: Everything we know so far
Up Next

DT Daily: Capshare CEO Jeanne Lewis talks about preserving the world's memories
royole flexpai product impressions feat
Mobile

The world’s first foldable smartphone is awesome, and you shouldn’t buy it

The Royole FlexPai is being hailed as the world's first foldable smartphone, beating out the likes of Samsung, but does it really give us a glimpse at the future? We spent some time with one to find out.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Foldable Phone
Mobile

It’s happening. Samsung is making a foldable phone with a 7.3-inch display

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display tech for a few years and now a folding smartphone might finally arrive. The Galaxy X, or perhaps the Galaxy F, may be the company's first example. Here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Christian de Looper
dell ultrasharp 49 review inch monitor u4919dw 30008 feat
Product Review

Want pure multitasking nirvana? Dell’s Ultrasharp 49 is the monitor you’ll crave

Samsung’s ultrawide CHG90 opened the door for massive monitors last year, and now Dell is stepping through that door with its own gigantic screen. Dell’s Ultrasharp 49 looks similar to the Samsung at a glance, but it’s for a different…
Posted By Matthew S. Smith
red hydrogen one review hydrone gen feat
Product Review

Buy now, enjoy later? Red’s Hydrogen One lacks its most anticipated feature

The mysterious Red Hydrogen One phone has finally arrived. It has a massive battery, a durable Kevlar chassis, Android at its core, and a 3D display. It’s ambitious and a little bit crazy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Product Review

The $350 Nokia 7.1 sets a new standard for budget phones

The Nokia 7.1 is a nearly perfect budget phone. With a solid camera, a great screen, good performance, and excellent build quality, you’ll be amazed that you don’t have to pay more.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple iPad Pro 2018
Product Review

You’ll hate the iPad Pro’s price, but you’re going to want one anyway

Apple has unveiled a big redesign for the iPad Pro, slimming down the bezels, adding Face ID, and the ability to magnetically attach and charge the Apple Pencil. All of this comes at a high cost however, as the iPad Pro starts at $799.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Kindle Paperwhite review
Product Review

Amazon’s new Kindle Paperwhite hides serious upgrades under a familiar cover

After three years, Amazon's most beloved ebook reader, the Kindle Paperwhite, got a refresh for 2018. And while it may look the same as its predecessor, a handful of new features make it a worthwhile upgrade.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
royole flexpai folding smartphone news folded
Mobile

Crazily named Royole Flexpai phone folds up for a glimpse of the future

Excited about folding smartphones, but curious about the design? Look in amazement at the Royole Flexpai, our first good look at what foldable smartphones may look like in the near future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Common Huawei Mate 20 Pro problems and how to fix them

The beautiful Huawei Mate 20 Pro is in your hand, and there is a problem that's bothering you with it. We've gathered together frequently reported problems with the phone here, and provide potential solutions too.
Posted By Andy Boxall
ipad pro 2018
Mobile

The new iPad Pro is now available in stores -- here's where to get it

Apple has introduced its new lineup of iPad Pro models. If you're wondering how to get your hands on one, we have you covered. Here's everything you need to know about pricing and availability for the new iPad Pro models.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
google pixel 3 xl review hero
Mobile

Pixel 3's wireless charging has been fixed, but extra notch remains

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are arguably the best Android phones out there right now -- but they aren't perfect. Users have reported a number of issues and problems related to the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. Here's how to fix them.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
iPhone XS review
Mobile

We tried all the latest and greatest smartphones to find the best of 2018

Smartphones are perhaps the most important and personal piece of tech on the planet. That’s why it’s important to pick the best phone for your individual needs. Here are the best smartphones you can buy.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
How to zoom in on a Mac
Computing

Sending SMS messages from your PC is easier than you might think

Texting is a fact of life, but what to do when you're in the middle of something on your laptop or just don't have your phone handy? Here's how to send a text message from a computer, whether you prefer to use an email client or Windows 10.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Wearables

The Michael Kors Access Runway smartwatch will soon be available in ceramic

Michael Kors has brought back the Access Runway name it last used in 2016, and this time attached it to a Wear OS smartwatch, complete with new tech, and a cool way of customizing the watch face, too.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall