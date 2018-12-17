Digital Trends
Mobile

Score a Christmas deal with Speck's half-off sale on its entire range of cases

Mark Jansen
By
slip on a new case from speck products 7 hour flash sale

Christmas is coming, and the geese are getting fat. One of them did a whoopsie in the old man’s hat. Or was it something else? Sorry, we’ve never been good at Christmas rhymes — but we are good at spotting a deal. To celebrate the final day for ground shipping before Christmas, Speck is offering a 50 percent discount across its entire range of phone cases on Monday, December 17. But you’ll have to be quick; the discounts will only last for a single day.

Speck has long been one of our favorite brands for protective cases, and it’s been a fixture in our protective case roundups for a variety of phones. With a half-off discount, you’ll be able to pick up a brand-new case for a wide variety of phones at a hefty discount. A Speck case is a great accompaniment to a new phone being delivered by Santa. Or if you’ve finished shopping for your Christmas lists, you can treat yourself to a case that’ll protect your phone throughout the festive season and far beyond.

Speck is fully up-to-date on the latest and most popular phones in the U.S., with case options for the iPhone XS, XS Max, and the iPhone XR, as well as for phones from Samsung, Google, LG, and even more brands. The selection of cases will vary from phone to phone — but it’s always worth keeping at eye out for a Presidio Grip case. The Presidio Grip has become Speck’s most popular case, with an iconic look, two layers of protection, and a raised rubber grip to provide drop protection for up to 10 feet.

You can grab more than just cases — how about one of Speck’s universal GrabTabs to keep your phone firmly in hand? Or maybe even a car mount or a portable power bank for those frosty trips out? They’ll all be 50 percent off, making this a great chance to stock up on anything you might have been holding back on.

Shop Speck’s Sale Now

Speck offers free shipping on its products, as well as a lifetime warranty. If Speck’s products aren’t tickling your festive fancy, then check out our Holiday Gift Guide for more Christmas ideas. We’ve also put together a list of the best last-minute gifts, the best smartphone stocking stuffers, and the best Christmas audio options.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

