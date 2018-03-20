Play ball! T-Mobile celebrates opening day with Major League Baseball giveaways

Share

It’s Tuesday again, and that means more giveaways from T-Mobile. The Un-carrier has been getting quite carried away with its freebies this year, what with its cheap movie tickets, free donuts, and other perks that come along with being part of the big pink family. And now, in preparation for Major League Baseball’s opening day, T-Mobile is offering a free one-year subscription to MLB.tv and the MLB At Bat app’s premium features. Valued at $116, this may just help ease the pain that can come from looking at your monthly mobile bill.

“Going to bat for customers is what we do, and our customers love baseball … so we’re bringing them home a win next T-Mobile Tuesday,” said John Legere, president and CEO of T-Mobile. “Last year, Un-carrier customers streamed more than 1.3 million hours of baseball with MLB.tv thanks to the nation’s most loved wireless company, so we’re doing what do, giving them more of what they want.”

In addition to the subscription and the app giveaway, T-Mobile is also offering the chance to win an all-expenses paid trip to the 2018 MLB All-Star Week to be held in Washington, D.C., in mid-July. All of these offers will hit customers’ T-Mobile Tuesday apps come next Tuesday, March 27.

But even if you don’t win this swanky vacation, the offer of MLB.tv is nothing to sneeze at. As T-Mobile explains, this service delivers both home and away broadcast feeds, and gives baseball fans access to all out-of-market regular season games live. That means that you can watch your favorite teams play from your iPhone, Android, television, or any other supported device. Plus, MLB.tv allows for live game DVR controls for you to both pause and rewind live action.

The free subscription also comes with the perks of the MLB At Bat app, including enhanced pitch tracking, home and away radio broadcasts, and other baseball coverage that you would otherwise have to pay at least a couple hundred bucks for.

If you’re not thrilled about baseball, however, don’t worry — next Tuesday will also see T-Mobile offering up 10 cents off per gallon up to 20 gallons of gas from Shell. It’s a bit less exciting, perhaps, but certainly just as useful.