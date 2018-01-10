Digital Trends
Home > Mobile > Ventev’s Scott Franklin gives us a look into…

Ventev’s Scott Franklin gives us a look into the future of wireless charging

By
Subscribe on YouTube
Made with metal from illegal firerms, Yevo 1 headphones aim to curb gun violence
Google gives Amazon a run for its money with Assistant-enabled smart displays
The best keyboards at CES 2018
SimpliSafe reinvents its home security system to make it smarter, more effective
Samsung Galaxy X: Rumors and news leaks
Here is everything we know about the Samsung Galaxy S9
On vacation? A robot could soon be carrying your bags to your hotel room for you
SVS Prime Wireless speakers offer killer sound at a great price
Shoneel Kolhatkar on why Samsung brought the Galaxy Note's S Pen to a PC
Sony's 2018 home theater lineup includes Dolby Atmos soundbars and speakers
GE's Kitchen Hub is a smart home display right where you need it: above the stove
The 'Forever Battery' charges your devices wirelessly from across the room
Steelseries' TrueMove3+ optical sensor debuts on Rival 600 gaming mouse
From TV tech to smart homes, Samsung's Scott Cohen takes our questions
Dolby's Giles Baker chats with us about Dolby Vision and Atmos at CES

Wireless charging is great, but it can also be a fickle thing. Since each phone has a different wireless sweet spot, figuring out just how to position it on a charger can be tricky. And, of course, you also need to keep in mind which type of wireless charging your phone uses. Ventev is aiming to solve this problem with products like its Wireless Charge Stand and the recent Wirelesspro dock. Scott Franklin, the company’s director of marketing, sat down with Digital Trends at CES 2018 to talk about these products, as well as the future of wireless charging.

With the adjustable charging pad on the Wireless Charge Stand, which supports multiple charging platforms, you can easily match the stand to the sweet spot on your phone. This also allows you to charge your phone in landscape mode if that’s what you prefer. This latest model also bumps up the wattage from five volts to 15 volts, shaving a few hours off of your charge time.

“Historically, wireless charging has been five watts, which was great, but it was really, really slow, particularly in a car,” Franklin said. “If you wanted to use your apps, [or were] listening to music, you were really just buying yourself time. You were not able to put enough power back into the phone to really use the phone the way you want to. With these new chargers with 15 watts, you’re now able to charge your phone and use your phone while traveling.”

The industry is looking much further down the path toward a future where you’ll never have to plug your phone in. Franklin says the handset makers aren’t there yet, and neither are the chipsets, but as technology improves, this is becoming a realistic expectation for the future.

For now, Ventev is working on improving its own technology to work from further and further away. The Wireless Charge Stand will charge your phone even if you’ve got it covered in a heavy case, something that just wasn’t possible in the early days of wireless charging. It’s not quite charging the phone while it’s still in your pocket, but Franklin says that the distance between you and your wireless charger will continue to grow.

Ventev’s Wireless Charge Stand is available now.

Editors' Recommendations

Related Topics: ces2018, qi, Ventev, Wireless Charging, Mobile
Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
Up Next

Made with metal from illegal firerms, Yevo 1 headphones aim to curb gun violence