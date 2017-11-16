Grab a new Samsung Galaxy Tab E from Verizon for just $10 and change per month

Samsung and Verizon have buddied up to bring the 2017 version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab E to Verizon, offering a decently powerful tablet that should be perfect for those bed-based Netflix binges at a reasonable price.

The news isn’t all that surprising — Verizon has offered previous iterations of the Samsung Galaxy Tab E, and while the tablet certainly isn’t flagship quality, it still has a lot to offer.

Under the hood, the specs aren’t amazing but they should offer plenty for most basic users. The device offers 1.5GB of RAM, coupled with 32GB of storage — though thankfully if you want more storage you can get more through the MicroSD card slot. The battery on the tablet comes in at 5,000mAh, which is capable of lasting 24 hours of use on a single charge. The display comes in at 8.0-inches, with a resolution of 1280 x 800.

When it comes to software, the device ships with Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and it’s unlikely that this tablet will be a focus for Samsung to bring to Android 8.0 Oreo.

Perhaps the best thing about the tablet is that it comes with support for 4G LTE, so if you’re looking for a budget tablet that you can bring on the road with you and not lose a data connection, then this may well be the right tablet for you. The rear-facing camera on the tablet comes in at 5 megapixels, while the front-facing cam is 2 megapixels. Safe to say, you probably won’t be buying this tablet for its camera.

So how much will the new Galaxy Tab E on Verizon set you back? Well, you have a few options. You can get the tablet for as little as $10.41 per month for 24 months, $150 with a two-year contract, or you can just pay $250 outright to get the tablet without having to deal with plans or monthly payments.

The Galaxy Tab E is an entry-level tablet, and while it may seem enticing there also may be better options for you in your price range. If you’re looking for something slightly more powerful, it may be worth looking into Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A series, which is a little more expensive but has a lot to offer.