Waze Carpool to go live across California, so take a break from driving

In some good news for the environment, it would appear that carpooling is gaining in popularity. Or at the very least, Waze’s Carpool option is gaining in popularity. The Google-owned map app first introduced its ridesharing program last fall, and following successful trials in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Monterey, is expanding the service to all of California. Starting June 6, any and all California residents will be able to hitch a ride to work, back home, or to the beach with other Waze drivers, saving the environment (and some gas money to boot).

While Waze is still first and foremost a navigation app, one of its most defining characteristics is its dependence upon its community. Waze users report everything from bad weather to traffic jams to police presences, sharing this veritable treasure trove of information with other users. And now, they can also share their cars.

The concept is simple. As Waze explains on its website, you simply need to tell Carpool where you live and work, and you’ll be matched with a fellow Wazer headed in your direction. “When it’s time, one Wazer picks up the other and off they go,” Waze explains. And as for payment, it’s set in advance based on distance. You’ll share the cost of the ride (gas, mileage, etc.) with your driver, and you’ll be charged when you’re dropped off. It’s certainly a cost-effective alternative to Uber or Lyft, as Waze drivers won’t make any more than 54 cents a mile. So suffice it to say that you shouldn’t quit your day job if you’re looking to drive Carpool to actually make money. But the point of Carpool is more about getting cars off the road and ensuring a more efficient manner of travel than it is about turning a profit.

In any case, if you’re a Californian looking for a day off of driving, you might look into Waze Carpool.