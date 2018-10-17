Digital Trends
Mobile

With Spotify for WearOS, you no longer need your phone to stream music

Brenda Stolyar
By
wearos spotify streaming wear os

After what has seemed like a long time coming, Spotify will be available on Wear OS smartwatches as an app. Whether it’s on a run or a while lounging at home, you will now be able to access your music right from your wrist — without having to rely on your smartphone.

Currently, those who want to use Spotify while working out with their WearOS smartwatch are tethered to their smartphones. Whenever you pull up the music app on your phone, you’ll see the name of the song and the artist but the only actions available are the music controls.

With the new Spotify app for WearOS, you will be able to do a bit more. For starters, you have access to your recently played songs and podcasts, you can browse through playlists, skip tracks, pause, play, and go back to previous songs using only your smartwatch. You will also be able to tap on the heart icon to mark your favorite tracks, which the app will save it to your library.

“We’re excited to bring improved on-the-go-access to your favorite music and podcasts to millions of Spotify users on Wear OS by Google smartwatches,” Mikael Ericsson, senior product director at Spotify, said in a press release. “Being able to easily access, control, and connect music directly from your wrist opens up a world of new opportunities. We look forward to continuing to improve the Spotify experience in this space.”

In addition to your workouts, you can also use your smartwatch to control music on devices at home like your speakers or TV with Spotify Connect. As long as you connect the home device to the same Wi-Fi network and log into the Spotify app, it will appear under “Devices Available.” On your smartwatch, you will be able to select the device you want to connect and your audio will automatically begin to play.

The news comes only a short while after Garmin announced its Spotify integration for the Fenix 5 Plus Series smartwatch. But one additional feature on the Garmin 5 Plus Series (that WearOS users don’t have quite yet) is the ability to listen to music offline through the Spotify app. Since Garmin watch comes with 16Gb of onboard storage, users are able to sync their playlists using the phone’s Wi-Fi connection.

The Galaxy Smartwatch also includes Spotify integration, a new timepiece Samsung launched last month. With the smartwatch, users can also download, play, and control their playlists from the app.

It’s possible that the ability to listen offline will be introduced in a future update. But since many WearOS smartwatches are known to come with 4GB of storage, — which doesn’t leave that much room to download content — users might prefer to stream their music.

Spotify also announced that it partnered with Fossil Group to bring the streaming service as a stand-alone app for Wear OS. In November, the Spotify app will be automatically installed on Fossil Generation 4 smartwatches and the Michael Kors Access Runway collection.

As for global availability for all WearOS smartwatches, the Spotify app will be rolling out to users over the coming week. It will be available for download through the Google Play Store.

Don't Miss

Congratulations Palm, you've launched the stupidest product of the year
huawei watch gt review hands on 5
Product Review

The Huawei Watch GT’s battery life gets a tick, but the software may not tock

Huawei’s track record with smartwatches is strong, having releases two models and several spin-offs to general acclaim. This is the Watch GT, and it moves away from Google’s Wear OS to focus on fitness, yet stays ahead of the…
Posted By Andy Boxall
hinge rolls out new most compatible feature
Mobile

Hinge's new feature wants to know who you've gone out on dates with

With its new "We Met" feature, Hinge wants to learn how your dates are going with matches in its app. That way, it can inject the information into its algorithm to provide future recommendations that better suit its users' preferences.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
verizon withdraw yahoo store
Mobile

Which Verizon plan is best for you? We check out family, individual, and prepaid

Verizon offers lots of plans for individuals, your family, and folks who want prepaid service. Here is everything you need to know about Verizon's plans, from data packages and smartphones to Big Red's prepaid plans.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Ed Oswald
Huawei Mate 20
Mobile

Mate 20 range now includes new 20 X model with huge 7.2-inch display

Huawei has released the Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, and Mate 20 X. With all new Kirin processors, advanced A.I. brains, and an amazing triple camera, here's absolutely everything you need to know about the new Mate 20 series.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Tronsmart AirAmp Wireless Charger
Mobile

Here are our favorite wireless phone chargers for Android devices and iPhones

We checked out the best wireless phone chargers to make tangles and uncooperative ports a thing of the past. Whether you have an iPhone or Android, find out which wireless charging pads are worth buying, and how their features compare.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Simon Hill
android 9 pie bottom close
Mobile

Google will start charging Android manufacturers to use its apps in Europe

Google announced that it will be charging Android device manufacturers in Europe a licensing fee to use its apps and services. The announcement comes as an effort to comply with new European Commission regulations.
Posted By Christian de Looper
palm 2018 is stupid the tiny op ed 5384
Mobile

Inferiority is a feature now! Palm's new plan is psychotic

The Palm is a smartphone to reduce your smartphone usage, or a small smartphone for when you don't want to carry your big smartphone. Palm itself doesn't seem sure which it is, but either way, it's a product that's so witless, we're amazed…
Posted By Andy Boxall
adobe premiere rush cc review product shots 7
Photography

Adobe Premiere Rush CC is the cloud-based video editing app you've been waiting for

On stage at Adobe MAX 2018, Adobe announced its cloud-centric, social video-editing application, Adobe Premiere Rush CC. We took some time to put it through its paces to see what it offers, how it works, and what's missing.
Posted By Gannon Burgett
huawei-monochrome
Mobile

Huawei and Leica’s monochrome lens is dead, so we celebrate its life

The Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro do not have a dedicated monochrome camera lens, unlike the P20 Pro, and various Huawei and Leica phones before it. It's the end of an era, and also the start of a new one, as Leica has worked on its…
Posted By Andy Boxall
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL
Deals

Verizon’s buy one, get one offer is the best deal on the new Google Pixel 3

If you need a new smartphone and want the best (without shelling out a grand or more), the new Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are fantastic options. Verizon's BOGO offer is the best way to score a deal, letting you snag a free phone and save…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Hauwei Mate 20 Pro
Mobile

Huawei Mate 20 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Flagship fight

When it comes to stunning flagships, Samsung and Huawei are often the first names the come to mind. And the new Huawei Mate 20 Pro is no exception. So how does it compare to the Samsung Galaxy Note 9? We put the two to the test to find out.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Call Screening Pixel 3
Mobile

Here’s how Google’s Call Screening A.I. works, and how to use it

Google's Pixel 3 and 3 XL smartphones can take excellent photos, but there are a few artificial intelligence features that steal the show. Call Screening uses Google Assistant to answer the phone for spam calls.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
sony xperia xz3 pocket
Mobile

Key settings you need to change on your Sony Xperia XZ3

The first thing you need to do when you buy a new phone is dig into the settings and customize it to your liking. We’ve got step-by-step instructions for tweaking key settings on your Sony Xperia XZ3 right here.
Posted By Simon Hill
google pixelbook review stylus on keyboard
Computing

Is the Pixelbook 2 still happening? Here's everything we know so far

What will the Pixelbook 2 be like? Has the Pixel Slate taken its place? Google hasn't announced it, but thanks to rumors and leaks, we think we have a pretty good idea of what the potential new flagship Chromebook will be like.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen