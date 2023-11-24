 Skip to main content
Why I’d choose the iPad Mini over the iPad Air this Black Friday

Jennifer Allen
The Apple Pencil attaches to the iPad mini magnetically.
Over at Amazon today, you can buy the Apple iPad Mini for $400 which means you save $99 off the regular price. It’s one of the best iPad Black Friday deals around, but it’s likely to be overlooked by many. At this price range, you might be tempted to go cheaper with the standard iPad or pay more and upgrade to the iPad Air. By doing so, you’re missing out on a great tablet for those that want portability but still enjoy a pretty fast tablet experience. If you have any issues with your hands or similar, it’s even better. Keen to learn more about one of the best Black Friday tablet deals around? Let’s take a look at what I consider to be one of the more underrated Black Friday deals available today.

Why you should buy the Apple iPad Mini

When we reviewed the Apple iPad Mini, we called it a “little powerhouse”. That sums it up perfectly. It’s smaller than some of the other best tablets with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display but it looks great. Liquid Retina means it looks sharper than most while there’s True Tone and P3 wide color support. Think about it logically — you’re grabbing a tablet because you need something bigger than your phone but you don’t want to use something as large as a laptop. The Apple iPad Mini straddles that in-between size perfectly.

As someone with some issues with my hands and some difficulties holding heavy items for too long, the Apple iPad Mini is the perfect size and weight. It’s not bulky and doesn’t need propping up on anything for extended use. While lightweight for a tablet, it also still packs a punch so I can easily play my way through the Final Fantasy games all night long before switching over to a Twitch stream or YouTube video. Its A15 Bionic chip might not have the power of the M1 chip but for a tablet, you really don’t need laptop-level performance.

However, for those times when you do need to be a bit more productive, there’s always support for the Apple Pencil (2nd generation) and a Smart Folio cover so you can be a bit more professional with how you use it. Combined with the light build and smaller screen, the iPad Mini feels like a return to the portable idea of a tablet and that’s why I’m a big fan of it. It’s so much easier to toss into your bag or simply relax with.

Well priced right now, you can buy the Apple iPad Mini for $400 saving $99 off the regular price and making it more competitively lined up against the standard iPad and a nice discount compared to the weightier iPad Air. It’s available now at Amazon and if like me, you need something lighter yet powerful, you’ll love it.

