Motorola may have beaten Xiaomi to it, but the latter seems to be on track to become the second smartphone brand to launch a smartphone based on the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset from Qualcomm. Xiaomi confirmed today that its 2022 flagship smartphones — the Xiaomi 12 and the Xiaomi 12 — would be launched on December 28 in China.

The official confirmation came in the form of a launch poster on Xiaomi’s official Weibo page. The accompanying text also reveals that the company intends to hold a launch event for the launch at 7:30 p.m. local time. A few hours later, the company posted another image that — for the first time — gave us an official glimpse of the two devices. These images seem consistent with the leaked images of the phone we previously saw.

Xiaomi continues to maintain silence over the specifications of the phone, although previous leaks have largely revealed what to expect from the Xiaomi 12. So far, we know that the device is likely to feature a triple-camera array with a dual-LED flash. While we do not know much about the camera sensors likely to be used here, chances are that one of the sensors on the Xiaomi 12 can capture 50MP images.

The phone in the previously leaked image also appears to feature a flat rear panel with curved edges. The images also reveal a curved display that roughly measures 6.2 inches across. Xiaomi will likely up the display resolution from FHD+ on its 2021 flagships to QHD+ on the Xiaomi 12 series. The front-facing camera on both Xiaomi 12 series devices appears to be housed within a hole-punch cutout.

Alongside the new devices, the launch of the Xiaomi 12 series is also expected to mark the debut of MIUI 13. As always, these devices are slated to go on sale in China first, followed by announcements in India, Europe, and the rest of the world.

